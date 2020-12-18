 

INVESTOR ALERT Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Triterras, Inc. (TRIT) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Triterras, Inc. (“Triterras” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TRIT) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On December 17, 2020, Triterras stated that Rhodium Resources Pte. Ltd. (“Rhodium”) was seeking a moratorium to shield itself from creditor actions while it planned a restructuring of its debts and continue its business as a going concern. The Company stated that “Rhodium was instrumental to the initial launch of the Company's Kratos platform and the platform's attractiveness to the commodities trading and trade financings communities" and that "substantially all of the users of the Kratos platform during the year ended February 29, 2020 were referred to the platform by Rhodium and its subsidiaries who accounted for 26.5% of the Company's revenues."

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $4.11 per share, or 31%, to close at $9.09 per share on December 17, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Triterras securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Disclaimer

