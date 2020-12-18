 

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of $115 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.12.2020, 02:00  |  30   |   |   

New York, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ATA.U, the “Company”) announced today that it closed its initial public offering of 11,500,000 units, including the exercise in full of the underwriter’s over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 units. The offering was priced at $10.00 per unit, resulting in gross proceeds of $115,000,000.

The Company’s units began trading on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) on December 15, 2020 and trade under the ticker symbol “ATA.U”. Each unit consists of one ordinary share and one-half of one warrant to purchase one ordinary share at a price of $11.50. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on NYSE under the symbols “ATA,” and “ATA WS,” respectively.

Of the proceeds received from the consummation of the initial public offering and a simultaneous private placement of units, $116,150,000 (or $10.10 per unit sold in the public offering) was placed in trust. An audited balance sheet of the Company as of December 17, 2020, reflecting receipt of the proceeds upon consummation of the initial public offering and the private placement will be included as an exhibit to a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP acted as counsel to the Company and Graubard Miller acted as counsel to the underwriters.

EarlyBirdCapital, Inc., acted as sole book running manager and I-Bankers securities, Inc. acted as co-manager..

About the Company

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities with an initial focus on technology, media, and telecommunications verticals. However, the Company’s efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to any particular industry or geographic region.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 14, 2020. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by contacting EarlyBirdCapital, Inc., 366 Madison Avenue, 8th Floor, New York, New York 10017. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Contact:
Jorge Marcos
Chief Executive Officer
Americas Technology Acquisition Corp.
305-885-8688




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of $115 Million Initial Public Offering New York, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ATA.U, the “Company”) announced today that it closed its initial public offering of 11,500,000 units, including the exercise in full of the underwriter’s …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Applauds Canadian Government's Introduction of a New Hydrogen ...
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Additional Information on Phase 2b/3 Ifenprodil COVID-19 Study ...
Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) Working to Re-Ignite REE production in the US
ParcelPal Enters Into a US$5,000,000 Equity Line of Credit Facility to be Registered on Form F-1
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Zygel in Fragile X Syndrome
CloudMD to Acquire IDYA4, a North American Leader in Healthcare Data Integration and Cybersecurity
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...