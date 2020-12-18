Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $300 Million Initial Public Offering

The Company, led by Makram Azar and Scott Freidheim, was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination with any target business and in any sector or geographical location, it intends to focus its search on companies operating in the technology, media, telecommunications and fintech sectors that are headquartered in Europe, Israel, the Middle East or North America.

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (the “ Company ”) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 30,000,000 units, upsized from 25,000,000 units, at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (“ NYSE ”) and will begin trading tomorrow, Friday, December 18, 2020 under the ticker symbol “GFX.U ”. Each unit consists of one share of the Company’s Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, shares of the Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols “ GFX ” and “ GFX WS ” respectively. The offering is expected to close on December 22, 2020.

UBS Securities LLC and Moelis & Company LLC are acting as joint book-running managers of this offering and EarlyBirdCapital, Inc. as lead manager for the offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,500,000 units to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained, when available, from UBS Securities LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10019, or by telephone at (888) 827-7275, or by e-mail at olprospectusrequest@ubs.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and became effective on December 17, 2020. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds thereof. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all , or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

