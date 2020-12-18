 

Food Robotics Market worth $4.0 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Food Robotics Market by Type (Articulated, Cartesian, SCARA, Parallel, Collaborative, Cylindrical), Payload (Heavy, Medium, Low), Function (Palletizing, Packaging, Repackaging, Picking, Processing), Application and Region - Trends & Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Food Robotics Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 1.9 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 4.0 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 13.1% forecast period. The demand for food robotics is increasing significantly owing to surging demand for food with increasing population and increasing demand for enhanced productivity in food processing.  Additionally, increasing automation in the food industry is projected to provide growth opportunities for the food robotics market.

The beverage application segment is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

The growing demand for robots for packaging and repackaging function in the beverage sector is projected to drive the demand for food robotics in the beverage industry. The growth in packaged beverages is further projected to contribute to food robotics systems in the beverage sector.

The European region dominates the food robotics market with the largest share in 2020.

The European food robotics market is driven by high investment in research & development with regard to technology, along with the rise in demand for packed, ready-to-cook, and high-quality food products. The European Robotics Association started monitoring in European Union activities, policies, and funding in the new robot technology to strengthen the international market for food & beverage manufacturing, which is likely to impact the adoption of food robotics positively.

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It consists of profiles of leading companies, including ABB Group (Switzerland), KUKA AG (Germany), Fanuc Corporation (Japan), Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan), Rockwell Automation Inc. (U.S.), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Yasakawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Denso Corporation (Japan), Nachi-Fujikoshi Corporation (Japan), OMRON Corporation (Japan), Universal Robots A/S (Denmark), Staubli International AG (Switzerland), Bastian Solutions LLC (U.S.), Schunk GmbH (Germany), Asic Robotics AG (Switzerland), Mayekawa Mfg. Co. Ltd. (Japan), Apex Automation & Robotics (Australia), Aurotek Corporation (Taiwan), Ellison Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Fuji Robotics (Japan), and Moley Robotics (U.K.).

