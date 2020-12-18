 

SEQUENTIAL BRANDS ALERT Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Sequential Brands Group, Inc. on Behalf of Sequential Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) on behalf of Sequential stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Sequential has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On December 11, 2020, the SEC issued a press release titled “SEC Charges Sequential Brands Group Inc. with Deceiving Investors by Failing to Timely Impair Goodwill.” According to the press release, “by avoiding an impairment to its goodwill in 2016, Sequential inflated its income from operations, created a false impression of its financial condition, and misstated its financial statements and reports for almost a year.”

Based on this news, shares of Sequential dropped sharply on the same day, to close at $16.20 per share.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Sequential shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

