Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) on behalf of Sequential stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Sequential has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On December 11, 2020, the SEC issued a press release titled “SEC Charges Sequential Brands Group Inc. with Deceiving Investors by Failing to Timely Impair Goodwill.” According to the press release, “by avoiding an impairment to its goodwill in 2016, Sequential inflated its income from operations, created a false impression of its financial condition, and misstated its financial statements and reports for almost a year.”

Based on this news, shares of Sequential dropped sharply on the same day, to close at $16.20 per share.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Sequential shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters

