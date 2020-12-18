 

Epta Development Corporation Acquires 100 Acres of Prime Industrial Redevelopment Land near Bristol, England

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
18.12.2020, 06:06  |  13   |   |   

Future plans include a world-class, sustainable logistics distribution park that will serve the region

AVONMOUTH SEVERNSIDE, England, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Epta Development Corporation (EDC) of Vancouver, Canada has acquired a prominent 100-acre redevelopment property commonly known as Avlon Works (the "Property") in the heart of Avonmouth Severnside, England. 

The Property is one of the largest infill, freehold, and unbroken land redevelopment opportunities in the Avonmouth Severnside Enterprise Area, acting as the major industrial fulfillment hub to the South West of England.  Strategically located for local and national distribution via the M49, M4, and M5 motorways providing supply chain efficiencies for logistics operators.  Nearby port access offers convenient intermodal connectivity benefitting national and international logistics occupiers.

EDC has contracted with Maynards Europe, a global leader in industrial auctions and liquidations, to manage the decommissioning, asset recovery and demolition of the former pharmaceutical plant to prepare the Property for redevelopment. 

A world-class logistics and distribution park of regional and national significance is being envisioned for the Property.  EDC is proposing a masterplan that will feature a sustainable, modern, multi-unit scheme totalling over 1,850,000 sf of leasable area at completion.  

The Property represents a trophy asset opportunity with the potential to redevelop the site into a next-generation investment grade logistics park.  For EDC, the purchase and proposed redevelopment further serves as a launching point within a broader UK and EU company vision, led by a value-add and opportunistic investment strategy. A UK development and consultant team are being assembled by EDC and further details will be released as the planning and envisioning progress and strategic appointments are made. 

The transaction acquisition capital was placed by JLL's Debt & Structured Finance team in London with Tikehau Capital arranging and providing the senior facility through the second vintage of its special opportunities strategy.

About EDC  www.eptadevcorp.com

Epta Development Corporation (EDC) is a second generation, family office real estate investor and property developer based in Vancouver B.C., Canada.  In operation since the 1980's, our company has focused on creating innovative and successful development projects across all asset classes from residential communities to industrial warehousing in Canada, United States and recently the United Kingdom.  Core to our investment mandate is our entrepreneurial spirit and focus on sourcing and executing on opportunities to deliver market leading absolute returns.

For any inquiries contact: Communications Director, info@eptadevcorp.com  



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Epta Development Corporation Acquires 100 Acres of Prime Industrial Redevelopment Land near Bristol, England Future plans include a world-class, sustainable logistics distribution park that will serve the region AVONMOUTH SEVERNSIDE, England, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Epta Development Corporation (EDC) of Vancouver, Canada has acquired a prominent …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Wheelabrator Technologies Inc. Signs Definitive Agreement for Sale of Wheelabrator Technologies ...
GODIVA Appoints Nurtac Ziyal Afridi as CEO, Marking New Era of Growth and Accessibility for Iconic ...
Research on preventative nasal spray, which protects against COVID-19 and common cold, published in ...
Why the Epic Rise of Influencers is Leading to Big Business
Sparrow Tech Private Limited selects kACE Pro for Digital Options Pricing & Risk Management
AIS Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Dominating the Asia-Pacific Fixed Broadband Market with Its ...
Talos Energy Announces Pricing Of Upsized Offering Of $500 Million Of Second-Priority Senior ...
MyInvestor heads list of top 5 neobanks in Spain
Cyient Retains Leadership Position In Engineering And R&D Services By Zinnov For The Seventh ...
IFS is Recognized as a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Cloud ERP for ...
Titel
Flurry of M&A Activity Redefining the Online Gaming Market Landscape
New Strategy To Put Sweden As Front Runner In Battery Value Chain
Global Respiratory Care Devices Market was Valued at US$ 15527.49 Mn in 2019 Growing at a CAGR of ...
Conduent Seamless Transportation System Now Allows Passengers in France's Tours Métropole Urban ...
NASA-Based ActivePure Technology Rapidly Eliminates 99.9% of Airborne SARS-CoV-2 Virus in ...
AppGallery Launches its Exclusive Year-End Game Fest Campaign
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. ...
Green Technology and Sustainability Market worth $36.6 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Push for Alternative Therapies Prods Researchers Towards Psilocybin
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
Alibaba Cloud Named Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems ...
Evolv Technology Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its AI-powered Touchless Threat Detection ...
Behind the Success of the Growing European Online Gambling Market
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments