JINAN, China, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On the evening of December 12th, the Power of Harmony: First Jinan International Biennale opened in Jinan, Shandong, according to the Publicity Department of Jinan Municipality.

Chief curators of the Biennale are Fan Di'an, Chairman of the Chinese Artists Association and President of the Central Academy of Fine Arts, and Zhang Wang, Chairman of the Shandong Artists Association and Director of the Shandong Art Museum. An international curatorial team was also established, comprised of Dr. Tayfun Belgin, Director of the Hagen Ossos Museum in Germany, Dr. Hans De Wolf from the Free University of Brussels in Belgium, and Wonseok Koh, Chief Curator and Head of the Exhibition Division of the Seoul Museum of Art. These curators all bring abundant experience in international curating and have extensive links and resources in the art world.

The Biennale has attracted 378 artists from more than 30 countries including the United States, Germany, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Argentina and Congo. They brought along 596 works of art from a range of genres - traditional Chinese painting, oil painting, printmaking, comprehensive materials, photography, sculpture, and works on video and other devices, all expressing the theme the power of harmony from this diversity of artistic perspectives.

The Biennale will be open to the public, free of charge, from December 13, 2020 to March 12, 2021.

The Jinan International Biennale is the first government-sponsored international biennale to ever be held in Shandong, and henceforth it will take place in Jinan every two years.

Caption: The inaugural Jinan International Biennale opens in Jinan, Shandong

Caption: Exhibition scene

Caption: Exhibition Works

