 

SkyPixel And DJI Call For Entries For The SkyPixel 6th Anniversary Aerial Photo & Video Contest

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
18.12.2020, 07:00  |  67   |   |   

Contest Introduces Five New Categories To Expand Ways For Creative Storytelling, With Prizes Totaling To USD 83,000

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DJI and SkyPixel, one of the world's most popular aerial photography and videography online communities, today announced details to its yearly anticipated SkyPixel Aerial Photo & Video Contest. Running from December 18, 2020 to February 18, 2021, this year's contest introduces five new categories including Vlog, FPV, Showreel, Hometown and Environment. The goal is to expand creative possibilities for content creators and storytellers to share and showcase their unique perspective of the world.

This SkyPixel 6th Anniversary Aerial Photo & Video Contest consists of 11 categories in two formats, one in photography and the other using video. There is no restriction on the type or brand of shooting equipment, and participants can submit as many photos or videos as they wish. This year's judging panel is composed of award-winning filmmakers, photographers and videographers, including Nathan McBride, Toby Strong, Chris Schmid and Roie Galitz.

SkyPixel and DJI will give away more than 55 awards with prizes valued at approximately USD 83,000. The grand prize winners in the photo and video category will each receive a cash prize of USD 7,500, and prizes in other award categories include the Mavic 2, Mavic Air 2, RS 2, Pocket 2 and other cool DJI products.

In addition, SkyPixel users will be rewarded points for every entry they submit while first time SkyPixel contest participants will receive a 20% off discount code to purchase DJI accessories upon successful submission of their first entry.

Details of the SkyPixel 6th Anniversary Aerial Photo & Video Contest

The video contest consists of six categories:

  • Vlog: Create a video of yourself that captures special moments in your daily life
  • FPV: Capture an immersive experience and feeling of freedom that brings people closer to the action and excitement
  • Sport: Capture moments in movement, and the power and energy of humans engaged in sports
  • Travel: Share a story about humanity, culture, or an unforgettable adventure (people must be included in the video)
  • Hometown: Create a video to share a story and what's special about your hometown
  • Showreel: Shoot a short video showcasing all the memorable moments of your 2020
