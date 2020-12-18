Implenia sells Tüchler Ausbau GmbH in Austria

Dietlikon, 18 December 2020 - The acquiring company is 50% owned by KALEA Holding GmbH of Christoph Kurtz and 50% by its current Managing Director Philipp Horvath. Implenia is selling Tüchler Ausbau GmbH so that it can continue to focus on the core portfolio it has defined for the future.



Tüchler Ausbau GmbH was owned by Implenia in Austria since 2016. The company is known for its quality-conscious interior and dry construction and provides a wide range of dry walls and ceilings, glass partitions and doors made from a variety of materials and offering various functionalities. Its 60 employees will all be taken over by the new owner.