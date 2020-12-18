 

EQS-Adhoc Implenia sells Tüchler Ausbau GmbH in Austria

Implenia sells Tüchler Ausbau GmbH in Austria

18-Dec-2020 / 07:01 CET/CEST
Tüchler Ausbau GmbH has been acquired by Vienna-based HK-A Ausbau Holding GmbH.

Dietlikon, 18 December 2020 - The acquiring company is 50% owned by KALEA Holding GmbH of Christoph Kurtz and 50% by its current Managing Director Philipp Horvath. Implenia is selling Tüchler Ausbau GmbH so that it can continue to focus on the core portfolio it has defined for the future.


Tüchler Ausbau GmbH was owned by Implenia in Austria since 2016. The company is known for its quality-conscious interior and dry construction and provides a wide range of dry walls and ceilings, glass partitions and doors made from a variety of materials and offering various functionalities. Its 60 employees will all be taken over by the new owner.

Contact for media:
Corporate Communications, T +41 58 474 74 77, communication@implenia.com

Contact for Investors and Analysts:
Investor Relations, T +41 58 474 29 99, ir@implenia.com

Investors' diary
3 March 2021:         Annual results 2020, analysts and media conference
30 March 2021:       Annual General Meetin

As Switzerland's leading construction and real estate service provider, Implenia develops and builds homes, workplaces and infrastructure for future generations in Switzerland and Germany. It also plans and builds complex infrastructure projects in Austria, France, Sweden and Norway. Formed in 2006, the company can look back on around 150 years of construction tradition. The company brings together the know-how of its highly skilled consulting, planning and execution units under the umbrella of an integrated leading multi-national construction and real estate service provider. With its broad offering and the extensive experience of its specialists, the Group can realise complex major projects and provide customer-centric support across the entire life-cycle of a building or structure. It focuses on customer needs and on striking a sustainable balance between commercial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Dietlikon near Zurich, employs more than 10,000 people across Europe and posted revenue of over CHF 4.4 billion in 2019. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at  implenia.com.


Company: Implenia AG
Industriestrasse 24
8305 Dietlikon
Switzerland
Phone: +41 58 474 74 74
E-mail: info@implenia.com
Internet: www.implenia.com
ISIN: CH0023868554
Valor: A0JEGJ
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
