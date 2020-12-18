 

Relief Announces Results of Extraordinary General Meeting of RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG Approved with Large Majority

Relief Announces Results of Extraordinary General Meeting of RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG Approved with Large Majority

Geneva, Switzerland, December 18, 2020 - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF) ("Relief" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company with its lead compound RLF-100TM (aviptadil) in advanced clinical development to treat severe COVID-19 patients, announces that all agenda items of yesterday's Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") were approved with a large majority (more than 90 percent) of the represented votes.

As a result of the exceptional circumstances due to the coronavirus pandemic, the EGM was held without the physical presence of shareholders, representatives and third parties in accordance with the requirements of the Ordinance of the Swiss Federal Council regarding measures on combatting the coronavirus. 1,712 shareholders voted through the independent proxy, representing a total of 1,613,044,768 shares, or 49.68% of the total outstanding shares (3,246,727,248).

Agenda items:

1. Election of the Chair of the Extraordinary General Meeting

2. Election of Tom Plitz as new member of the Board of Directors

3. Votes on the compensation of the members of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Committee

4. Increase of authorized share capital

5. Increase of conditional share capital 3b2

Election of Tom Plitz as new member of the Board of Directors

Tom is Chief Executive Officer of Chord Therapeutics SA, a privately held biopharmaceutical firm based in Geneva, Switzerland. He has more than two decades of experience in pharmaceutical R&D, most recently as Chief Scientific Officer of the rare disease company Wilson Therapeutics. Wilson Therapeutics was acquired for USD 855 million by Alexion Pharmaceuticals in April 2018. Tom's previous assignments include senior roles at Serono, Merck, and Shire, where he worked across multiple therapeutic areas, including neuroinflammatory, metabolic, and rare diseases. Tom holds a Ph.D. from Technical University of Munich, Germany.

