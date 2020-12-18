 

Solutions 30 SHAREHOLDING NOTIFICATION

18.12.2020, 07:00   


 

Solutions 30 today announces that Swedbank Robur Fonder AB crossed the threshold capital shareholding of 5% in the company.

Swedbank Robur Fonder AB has notified Solutions 30 that it has increased its shareholding from 4.75% to 5.25%.

The notification is available on OAM, the electronic information platform of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange – www.bourse.lu – and on the company’s website: www.solutions30.com under the Investor Relations section - Publication – Regulated Information.

About Solutions 30 SE

The Solutions 30 group is the European leader in solutions for new technologies. Its mission is to make the technological developments that are transforming our daily lives accessible to everyone, individuals and businesses alike. Yesterday, it was computers and the Internet. Today, it’s digital technology. Tomorrow, it will be technologies that make the world even more interconnected in real time. With more than 30 million call-outs carried out since it was founded and a network of more than 11,000 local technicians, Solutions 30 currently covers all of France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Iberian Peninsula, Poland, and the United Kingdom. The share capital of Solutions 30 SE consists of 107,127,984 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised.
Solutions 30 SE is listed on the Euronext Paris exchange (ISIN FR0013379484- code S30). Indexes: MSCI Europe Small Cap | Tech40 | CAC PME | SBF120 | CAC Mid 60. Visit our website for more information: www.solutions30.com

Contact

Analysts/investors:  Nathalie Boumendil | Tel: +33 (0)6 85 82 41 95 | nathalie.boumendil@solutions30.com
Press: Samuel Beaupain | Tel: + 352 2 777 4210 | media.relations@solutions30.com
Image 7 : Leslie Jung | +44 7818 641803 | ljung@image7.fr
Flore Larger | +336 33 13 41 50 | flarger@image7.fr          
Charlotte Le Barbier | +336 78 37 27 60 | clebarbier@image7.fr

Attachments


