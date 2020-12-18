The Financial Calendar of JSC “Grindeks” for the year of 2021
JSC "Grindeks" plans to publish its:
- non-audited interim financial statement for the 12-month period of 2020 on 26 February 2021;
- non-audited interim financial statement for the 3-month period of 2021 on 31 May 2021;
- non-audited interim financial statement for the 6-month period of 2021 on 30 August 2021;
- non-audited interim financial statement for the 9-month period of 2021 on 30 November 2021.
The audited separate and consolidated financial statement of Grindeks JSC of 2020 is scheduled for 30 April 2021.
Further information:
Laila Klavina
Head of the Communications Department, JSC “Grindeks”
Phones: (+371) 67083370, (+371) 29256012
Fax: (+371) 67083505
E-mail: laila.klavina@grindeks.lv
