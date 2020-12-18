 

EXEL industries Paint application via printing: with PRiNTEC, SAMES KREMLIN makes unlimited customization available to industry

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.12.2020, 07:00  |  65   |   |   

Press release

Paint application via printing: with PRiNTEC, SAMES KREMLIN makes unlimited customization available to industry

SAMES KREMLIN announces the development of PRiNTEC, a range of products and services based on a patented printhead technology for paint application. This technology makes unlimited customization possible for the high-speed printing of stripes (horizontal or vertical) and patterns of all kinds on 2D or 3D surfaces. It can also be used to print adhesives and sealants.

PRiNTEC is targeted at the automotive, railway, aeronautics, furniture, and ceramics markets, among others. Customers benefit from productivity gains and make a significant contribution to preserving the environment. Commercial launch is planned for 2022, with 2021 devoted to product industrialization and validation.

Patterns positioned to within one tenth of a millimeter

The EPJet printhead is what sets PRiNTEC products and services apart. This electro-pneumatic mechanism releases drops of paint through the movement of a micro membrane controlled by a high-frequency piezoelectric micro-air valve, for applications as fast as 1 m/s. Its compact size and nozzle density make very high resolution and pattern positioning possible to within one tenth of a millimeter. The size of the outlet ports ranges from 100 to 500 microns, perfect for the application of all types of single- or double-component paints.

The proprietary EPJet technology was acquired from the German company Epainters and its founder, Dr. Burkhard Büstgens, inventor of the Bosch ESP sensor’s micro-mechanical design. Epainters began as a start-up at IMTEK, the microtechnology department of the University of Freiburg. SAMES KREMLIN will receive support from Dr. Büstgens for industrialization and deployment.

Unlimited customization and high productivity

While the few printing technologies already available are limited to the application of stripes on horizontal surfaces, PRiNTEC can draw vertical stripes, checkered patterns, circles, and much more. It just needs the right printhead to do the job. SAMES KREMLIN responds to the growing need for delayed differentiation and customization of industrial products with a high-productivity solution that makes masking obsolete.

Printing adhesives and sealants

The PRiNTEC range can also be used to apply viscous products such as adhesives and sealants with precision and no retouching or waste. Its ease of use and flexibility allow for new manufacturing processes that are difficult or even impossible to imagine with traditional technologies, such as adhesive beads whose width varies according to the geometry of the parts to be assembled.

Seite 1 von 2
EXEL INDUSTRIES Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EXEL industries Paint application via printing: with PRiNTEC, SAMES KREMLIN makes unlimited customization available to industry Press release Paint application via printing: with PRiNTEC, SAMES KREMLIN makes unlimited customization available to industry SAMES KREMLIN announces the development of PRiNTEC, a range of products and services based on a patented printhead …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Applauds Canadian Government's Introduction of a New Hydrogen ...
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Additional Information on Phase 2b/3 Ifenprodil COVID-19 Study ...
Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) Working to Re-Ignite REE production in the US
ParcelPal Enters Into a US$5,000,000 Equity Line of Credit Facility to be Registered on Form F-1
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Zygel in Fragile X Syndrome
CloudMD to Acquire IDYA4, a North American Leader in Healthcare Data Integration and Cybersecurity
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.12.20
EXEL INDUSTRIES: 2019-2020 Annual Results Strong cash flow generation despite the health crisis
10.12.20
EXEL Industries: shares and voting right 30.11.2020