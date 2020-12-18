Thin Film Electronics ASA - Warrant Exercise

Oslo, 18 December 2020

Reference is made to the announcement by Thin Film Electronics ASA (the "Company") on 20 May 2020 regarding an Extraordinary General Meeting where the shareholders resolved to issue warrants to participants in a Private Placement and Subsequent Offering of shares, and on 30 June 2020 regarding the result of the Subsequent Offering.

Since the warrant exercises announced on 30 November 2020, the Company has received further notices of exercise of a total of 12,800,714 Warrants A and a total of 327,545 Warrants B, and has subsequently resolved to increase the Company's share capital with NOK 1,444,108.49 in connection with the issuance of shares upon said exercises.