 

Thin Film Electronics ASA - Warrant Exercise

18.12.2020, 07:00  |  45   |   |   

Oslo, 18 December 2020

Reference is made to the announcement by Thin Film Electronics ASA (the "Company") on 20 May 2020 regarding an Extraordinary General Meeting where the shareholders resolved to issue warrants to participants in a Private Placement and Subsequent Offering of shares, and on 30 June 2020 regarding the result of the Subsequent Offering.

Since the warrant exercises announced on 30 November 2020, the Company has received further notices of exercise of a total of 12,800,714 Warrants A and a total of 327,545 Warrants B, and has subsequently resolved to increase the Company's share capital with NOK 1,444,108.49 in connection with the issuance of shares upon said exercises.

Following this warrant exercise, 79.57% of the total issued Warrants A have now been exercised.

Any unexercised Warrants A will expire on 31 December 2020 without compensation to the holder. Information regarding the procedure for exercise of warrants is available at https://www.thinfilmsystems.com/investor-relations/warrant-exercise-in ...

Upon registration of the share capital increase, the Company's share capital will be NOK 109,854,408.95 divided into 998,676,445 shares, each share having a par value of NOK 0.11.

Contact:
Kevin Barber - Chief Executive Officer
Email: kevin.barber@thinfilmsystems.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Thin Film Electronics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



