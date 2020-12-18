 

9GAG PICKS NAKED COMEDIAN AMONG BEST FORSAKEN WORLD FUNOFF MOMENTS

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
18.12.2020, 07:30  |  16   |   |   

HONG KONG, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --  The verdict is out. Today 9GAG, the global cross-platform entertainment media network, announces the best moments of its Wings Out FunOff campaign, an exclusive 9GAG partnership with YOOZOO Games for the global launch of Forsaken World: Gods and Demons, an open-world fantasy MMORPG on iOS and Android.

9GAG announces the best Forsaken World Funoff moments

Together with the hottest creators including naked comedian Mr Uekusa, whose wacky Wings Out video literally pulled off over 1.7 million views, and makeup artist Annie Thomas, 9GAG received close to 300 video submissions from fans and gamers around the world, who battled it off on social media with their Wings Out Forsaken World moments using the customized filter.

Top 3 Forsaken World FunOff Moments:

  • Naked comedian Mr. Uekusa and his tricks – watch it now
  • Makeup artist Annie Thomas' complete transformation – watch it now
  • Alicja Nai and her mesmerizing wings drawing – watch it now

Over 50 million reach and close to 500,000 engagements were achieved during the two-week FunOff campaign, continuing 9GAG's mission to spread fun around the world.

On the heels of the success of Wings Out FunOff, 9GAG's collaboration with YOOZOO Games took off to another level with the Game Tester run, in which fans were invited to download Forsaken World: Gods and Demons, create and submit their virtual characters.

The 10 winners of the Game Tester were announced earlier on 9gag.com and the fantasy open-world MMORPG is now available for download.

Go fun the world!

About 9GAG
9GAG was founded in 2008 with one mission: make the world happier. Today, 9GAG is the global cross-platform entertainment network with 150 million audience around the world.

9GAG is ranked #1 in entertainment & gaming on social media globally, #1 in cross-platform video creation in the US, and the #6 most followed brand on Instagram in the world. We have 90 million social followers and distribute 2.2 billion social video views a month.

9GAG is backed by Freestyle Capital, True Ventures, First Round Capital, Greycroft Partners, 500 Startups, Y Combinator and a group of great angel investors in the United States.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1388465/9GAG_YOUZU_release_visual__RGB__01.jpg  



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

9GAG PICKS NAKED COMEDIAN AMONG BEST FORSAKEN WORLD FUNOFF MOMENTS HONG KONG, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -  The verdict is out. Today 9GAG, the global cross-platform entertainment media network, announces the best moments of its Wings Out FunOff campaign, an exclusive 9GAG partnership with YOOZOO Games for the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Wheelabrator Technologies Inc. Signs Definitive Agreement for Sale of Wheelabrator Technologies ...
GODIVA Appoints Nurtac Ziyal Afridi as CEO, Marking New Era of Growth and Accessibility for Iconic ...
Research on preventative nasal spray, which protects against COVID-19 and common cold, published in ...
Why the Epic Rise of Influencers is Leading to Big Business
Sparrow Tech Private Limited selects kACE Pro for Digital Options Pricing & Risk Management
IFS is Recognized as a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Cloud ERP for ...
AIS Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Dominating the Asia-Pacific Fixed Broadband Market with Its ...
Talos Energy Announces Pricing Of Upsized Offering Of $500 Million Of Second-Priority Senior ...
MyInvestor heads list of top 5 neobanks in Spain
Food Robotics Market worth $4.0 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
Flurry of M&A Activity Redefining the Online Gaming Market Landscape
New Strategy To Put Sweden As Front Runner In Battery Value Chain
Global Respiratory Care Devices Market was Valued at US$ 15527.49 Mn in 2019 Growing at a CAGR of ...
Conduent Seamless Transportation System Now Allows Passengers in France's Tours Métropole Urban ...
NASA-Based ActivePure Technology Rapidly Eliminates 99.9% of Airborne SARS-CoV-2 Virus in ...
AppGallery Launches its Exclusive Year-End Game Fest Campaign
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. ...
Green Technology and Sustainability Market worth $36.6 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Push for Alternative Therapies Prods Researchers Towards Psilocybin
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
Alibaba Cloud Named Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems ...
Evolv Technology Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its AI-powered Touchless Threat Detection ...
Behind the Success of the Growing European Online Gambling Market
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Artios Pharma Announce a Global Strategic Collaboration on Novel ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments