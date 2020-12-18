 

DGAP-News Northern Data AG sees substantial demand for its bitcoin mining services

DGAP-News: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain
Northern Data AG sees substantial demand for its bitcoin mining services

18.12.2020 / 07:30
Northern Data AG sees substantial demand for its bitcoin mining services

- Rise in bitcoin price leads to strong increase in customer demand

- Expansion of existing mining locations as well as short-term development of new sites

- Additional upside through performance-linked remuneration from bitcoin mining clients


Frankfurt am Main - December 18, 2020 - Northern Data AG (XETRA: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87) is currently seeing a substantial increase in demand for its bitcoin mining infrastructure services.

Bitcoin mining is the most important high-performance computing (HPC) application to date. Consequently, with its global infrastructure solutions in the field of HPC, Northern Data serves many customers in the field of bitcoin mining, including several multibillion-dollar listed corporations.

With the rise of Bitcoin as an essential asset class and the associated need for computing capacity for bitcoin mining, Northern Data benefits in two ways: First, the Company experiences a sharp increase in customer demand. Second, Northern Data has performance-linked remuneration in place with some of its clients, such that Northern Data is now directly profiting from the rise in the bitcoin price.

In addition to the existing facility in Texas, the capacities in the Lefdal mine in Norway, which launched in May 2018, are also about to be further expanded. And in Scandinavia alone, five new locations for high-performance computing and bitcoin mining are expected to begin operations over the coming months. Furthermore, multiple locations in North America, especially Canada, are in final stages of negotiation.

In addition to the further expansion of its bitcoin mining activities, the Company is also expanding into other applications of high-performance computing. The Company's GPU-based distributed computing cluster began operating earlier in December.

