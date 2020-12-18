Compleo to appoint new Chief Financial Officer

Expansion of the Compleo Management Board from January 2021

Peter Gabriel named new CFO

Co-CEO Georg Griesemann to focus on business growth

Dortmund, 18 December 2020 | The Supervisory Board of Compleo Charging Solutions AG has appointed Peter Gabriel a member of the Management Board. He will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Dortmund-based Greentech company with effect from 1 January 2021. Compleo is one of the leading providers of charging solutions for electric vehicles and went public in October 2020 to capitalise on the current momentum in the electric mobility market and implement its growth strategy.

In his role as CFO, Gabriel's mission is to secure Compleo's operations by building a strong and efficient financial infrastructure. Furthermore, the CFO will coordinate all of the company's financial matters. Co-CEO and current CFO Georg Griesemann will hand over his responsibility for this area at the beginning of the year and, as Co-CEO, continue to focus more on the strategic direction of the company as well as the areas of business development, sales, marketing and mergers & acquisitions (M&A).

"We are delighted to have Peter Gabriel, a very experienced and skilled finance expert, join Compleo Charging Solutions AG. He has successfully driven Compleo's IPO as an external advisor since the summer of 2020. We are convinced that he will make an important contribution with his profound knowledge to successfully position Compleo for the future and the next stock market years. His extensive and long-standing experience with a leading international financial investor and as an auditor are of particular value to us in this regard," said Compleo co-founder and Supervisory Board Chairman Dag Hagby, who was also Managing Director of the company until 2019.