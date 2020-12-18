DIC Asset AG Continues Year-End Rally on the Transaction Market - Three Acquisitions in a Total Amount of EUR 179 Million Signed on Behalf of Special Funds

 

18.12.2020
  • "Magazinhof" in Kassel bought for EUR 65 million (TIC)
  • "Wacker Hof" property in Düsseldorf for EUR 75 million (TIC) after repositioning by DIC
  • "Galilei" in Mannheim for EUR 39 million (TIC)

Frankfurt am Main, 18 December 2020. DIC Asset AG (ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4), one of Germany's leading listed property companies, has continued its proactive buying activities in December, once again demonstrating its transaction know-how on its proprietary nationwide real estate platform. Over the past few days, another three transactions were notarised on behalf of existing special funds managed by subsidiary GEG as part of the group's third-party business for institutional investors. The total investment costs (TIC) for these properties added up to c. EUR 179 million.

"DIC Asset AG is known for its high degree of reliability, swiftness and creativity. These characteristics were once again in evidence during our 2020 year-end rally and the brisk momentum that drives our planning of additional transactions before the end of the year. This way, we are laying the ground for the year 2021 early on, while the dynamic approach also brings us closer to our short-term goal of having EUR 10 billion in assets under management," commented Sonja Wärntges, the CEO of DIC Asset AG.

More Details on the Acquisitions

For an infrastructure real estate special fund, the "Magazinhof" asset at Leuschnerstr. 79 in Kassel was acquired, a city campus with 15,000 sqm lettable area in a conveniently accessible city location that is occupied by three blue-chip public-sector tenants on long-term leases, including the State Construction and Real Estate Agency of Hesse ("Landesbetrieb Bau und Immobilien Hessen"). The weighted average lease term (WALT) is around 15 years. The TIC of the infrastructure property near the "Kassel-Wilhelmshöhe" high-speed railway station approximated EUR 65 million.

