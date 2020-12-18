BGHL GBP NAV & Share buy back
BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED
Ordinary Shares
The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.
Close of business 17 Dec 2020.
Estimated NAV
|Euro Shares
|Sterling Shares
|Estimated NAV
|€ 25.7287
|£ 22.6110
|Estimated MTD return
|2.16 %
|1.85 %
|Estimated YTD return
|12.36 %
|9.57 %
|Estimated ITD return
|157.29 %
|126.11 %
NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees
Market information
|Euro Shares
|Amsterdam (AEX)
|London (LSE)
|Market Close
|€ 19.55
|N/A
|Premium/discount to estimated NAV
|-24.01 %
|N/A
|Sterling Shares
|Amsterdam (AEX)
|London (LSE)
|Market Close
|N/A
|GBX 1,800.00
|Premium/discount to estimated NAV
|N/A
|-20.39 %
Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury
|Ordinary Shares
|Euro Shares
|Sterling Shares
|Number of shares
|20,500
|N/A
|Average Price
|€ 19.35
|N/A
|Range of Price
|N/A
|N/A
