BGHL GBP NAV & Share buy back

The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 17 Dec 2020.

Estimated NAV

Euro Shares Sterling Shares Estimated NAV € 25.7287 £ 22.6110 Estimated MTD return 2.16 % 1.85 % Estimated YTD return 12.36 % 9.57 % Estimated ITD return 157.29 % 126.11 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close € 19.55 N/A Premium/discount to estimated NAV -24.01 % N/A Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close N/A GBX 1,800.00 Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A -20.39 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares Number of shares 20,500 N/A Average Price € 19.35 N/A Range of Price N/A N/A