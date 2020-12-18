 

OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives €5.2 M in Public Funding for the Clinical Development of CoVepiT, its Second Generation COVID-19 Vaccine

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.12.2020, 07:30  |  13   |   |   
  • CoVepiT demonstrated generation of sentinel memory T cells with long-term protective effect against COVID-19 in preclinical and human ex vivo studies
  • CoVepiT targets 11 virus proteins to prepare for potential mutations
  • Clinical trial expected to start in Q1 2021
  • OSE Immunotherapeutics committed to grant the French government a purchase option on doses of CoVepiT vaccine

NANTES, France, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OSE Immunotherapeutics (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnemo: OSE) announces that the Company has obtained funding of €5.2 million under the PSPC-COVID call for projects, operated on behalf of the French government by Bpifrance as part of the Programme d’investissements d’avenir (PIA) and led by the Secrétariat général pour l’investissement (SGPI), to support its development program on CoVepiT, its second-generation multi-target vaccine against COVID-19.

Alexis Peyroles, Chief Executive Officer of OSE Immunotherapeutics, commented: "We warmly thank Bpifrance and the SGPI to support us with a funding that will help accelerate the development of CoVepiT with a clinical Phase 1/2 trial expected to start in Q1 2021. This trial is based on robust preclinical data and the recent results from CoVepiT 1, a human ex vivo study which resulted in the identification of immuno-dominant epitopes generating T memory lymphocytes that have been incorporated in the vaccine composition. These epitopes target 11 virus proteins, covering all initial and novel SARS-CoV-2 variants and potentially providing patients with broad protection against COVID-19 even if it mutates. We are looking forward to testing the vaccine candidate in partnership with the European Hospital Georges-Pompidou and the Clinical Investigation Center Cochin-Pasteur located in Cochin hospital. CoVepiT has been especially designed for people at risk including older adults or populations suffering from severe diseases.”

CoVepiT 1 was a human ex vivo clinical study, conducted in 120 convalescent COVID-19 subjects versus unexposed subjects, which enabled OSE to identify T memory immuno-dominant epitopes after infection with COVID-19, selected for their strong immunogenicity potential.

New SARS-CoV-2 mutated variants spread rapidly across Europe, some of them bearing mutations in some key targets of the virus in particular the Spike protein and Nucleoprotein. Based on new analyses of up to 226,000 different virus sequences collected around the world, the OSE bioinformatic team confirmed that mutations did not emerge in the highly stable viral genome region of the 11 targets selected by OSE. This reinforces the multi-epitope approach against these virus proteins to generate a T lymphocyte response and the CoVepiT vaccine continues to cover all previous, novel and current SARS-CoV-2 strains and variants.

Seite 1 von 4


OSE Immunotherapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives €5.2 M in Public Funding for the Clinical Development of CoVepiT, its Second Generation COVID-19 Vaccine CoVepiT demonstrated generation of sentinel memory T cells with long-term protective effect against COVID-19 in preclinical and human ex vivo studiesCoVepiT targets 11 virus proteins to prepare for potential mutations Clinical trial expected to …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Applauds Canadian Government's Introduction of a New Hydrogen ...
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Additional Information on Phase 2b/3 Ifenprodil COVID-19 Study ...
Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) Working to Re-Ignite REE production in the US
ParcelPal Enters Into a US$5,000,000 Equity Line of Credit Facility to be Registered on Form F-1
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Zygel in Fragile X Syndrome
CloudMD to Acquire IDYA4, a North American Leader in Healthcare Data Integration and Cybersecurity
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:30 Uhr
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives €5.2 M in Public Funding for the Clinical Development of CoVepiT, Its Second Generation COVID-19 Vaccine
03.12.20
OSE Immunotherapeutics and Nantes University Hospital Announce Initiation of a Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate CD28 Antagonist FR104 in Patients Undergoing Renal Transplantation
03.12.20
OSE Immunotherapeutics and Nantes University Hospital Announce Initiation of a Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate CD28 Antagonist FR104 in Patients Undergoing Renal Transplantation

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
42
OSE.PA (MKap €89 M ) Covid 19 Vac / Positive P3 bei Lungenkebs
06.07.20
13
OSE.PA (94 Mio€) Immuntherapie /Lungenkrebs (NSCLC) P3 Daten im 2H 2018