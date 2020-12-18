SalMar - 2020 share-based incentive scheme for senior executives and key personnel

The purpose of the share-based incentive scheme (RSUP) is to encourage employees to maintain a deep, long-term engagement in the company, through a further alignment of the employees' interests with those of other shareholders. Under the RSUP, participating individuals will be awarded shares to motivate them to contribute to the continued success and profitability of the company, as well as deliver outstanding results. The RSUP will also enhance SalMar's ability to attract and retain staff.

In accordance with the authorization granted by the AGM on 3 June 2020, the board of directors of SalMar ASA has decided to establish a share-based incentive scheme (Restricted Share Unit Plan) for senior executives and key personnel employed by the company and its subsidiaries. The scheme encompasses up to 250 000 shares and has a duration of three years. The company's liability with respect to the scheme will be met through existing holdings of treasury shares. As of 17 December 2020, SalMar ASA holds 232 071 treasury shares.

Under the RSUP, participants will receive, free of charge, Restricted Share Units (RSUs), which, if certain predefined performance criteria are met within an accrual period, will be released and transferred to them as shares. The RSUP comprises three accrual periods of one, two and three calendar years respectively, with 2020 being the first year. Each accrual period encompasses 1/3 of the total number of RSUs included in the scheme. One RSU gives a contingent entitlement to one share.

The following criteria determine the award of RSUs during each of the three accrual periods:

- Award of 1/3 of the RSUs is independent of any performance criteria

- Award of 1/3 of the RSUs depends on SalMar achieving a certain EBIT/kg more than other aquaculture companies listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange during the accrual period

- Award of 1/3 of the RSUs depends on SalMar's shares achieving a higher total shareholder return (TSR) than a defined group of comparable companies during the accrual period.

Accrual of RSUs under the scheme presumes that the individual is an employee of SalMar or a participating subsidiary. The total gain from released RSUs during one calendar year shall not exceed 100 per cent of the participant's basic salary. Under the scheme's rules, the number of RSUs will be adjusted in the event of a dividend payout in order to preserve, but not increase, the value of the RSU allocation.