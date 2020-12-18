3rd Quarter Results

The Directors have recently reviewed the valuation of its entire portfolio as at 30 November 2020, the make-up of which did not change during the quarter.

Oxford Technology 4 VCT Plc presents its quarterly update for the 3 month period commencing 1 September 2020.

The unaudited net asset value per ordinary share as at 30 November 2020 was 28.8p, the same as it was at 31 August 2020.

The total return to shareholders including previous dividends of 48.0p per share remains 76.8p per share.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 11,516,946.

The Directors are not aware of any other events or transactions which have taken place between 30 November 2020 and the publication of this statement which have had a material effect on the financial position of the Company.

The information above is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU No. 596/2014). Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

