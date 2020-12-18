3rd Quarter Results

The Directors have recently reviewed the valuation of its entire portfolio as at 30 November 2020. As previously advised, 236,620 shares in Scancell Holdings Plc (Scancell) were disposed of following the sharp share price rise on AIM surrounding news about the novel DNA vaccine against Covid-19 being worked on by Scancell. Apart from this, the portfolio was unchanged during the quarter.

The unaudited net asset value per ordinary share as at 30 November 2020 was 38.6p. This represents an increase of 2.4p from the net asset value per ordinary share at 31 August 2020. This increase is mainly attributable to the rise in share price of Scancell (8.0p to 11.5p).

The total return to shareholders including previous dividends of 55.0p per share is now 93.6p per share.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 5,431,655.

The Directors are not aware of any other events or transactions which have taken place between 30 November 2020 and the publication of this statement which have had a material effect on the financial position of the Company.

The information above is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU No. 596/2014). Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.





18 December 2020

Enquiries:

Lucius Cary, Oxford Technology Management

01865 784466