TULIKIVI IS REVISING ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2020 UPWARD: NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY EUR 29 MILLION AND COMPARABLE OPERATING PROFIT IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY EUR 1.0 MILLION
The interim report published earlier on 6 November 2020 estimated that the 2020 net sales will be EUR 27–29 million and that the comparable operating profit will positive.
Tulikivi is now revising its earlier estimate of the 2020 net sales and comparable operating profit upward. According to the new estimate, net sales are expected to be approximately EUR 29 million and comparable operating profit approximately EUR 1.0 million. The improved outlook is the result of good demand in the final months of the year in the main export markets.
