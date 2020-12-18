TULIKIVI IS REVISING ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2020 UPWARD: NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY EUR 29 MILLION AND COMPARABLE OPERATING PROFIT IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY EUR 1.0 MILLION

The interim report published earlier on 6 November 2020 estimated that the 2020 net sales will be EUR 27–29 million and that the comparable operating profit will positive.