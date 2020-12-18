 

Vow ASA Vow ASA and world leading manufacturing company join forces to build biogas plant

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.12.2020, 08:00  |  110   |   |   

Vow ASA, technology provider for industry decarbonization, has signed a strategic memorandum of understanding with a world leading manufacturing company to build biogas production plant to reduce CO2 emissions from metallurgical processes.

The two companies will cooperate on engineering, business modelling and financing of a dedicated biogas plant for an industrial facility in continental Europe, with the aim to have the plant operational in 2022. According to the customer, which is one of the biggest globally, this will be the first dedicated biogas plant in industry sector.

The biogas will be made using Vow’s patented ‘Biogreen’ pyrolysis technology, which involves heating sustainable biomass at extremely high temperatures. The gases emitted during this process are then captured and processed into biogas, which will directly replace the use of natural gas in the metallurgical plant. By-products such as bio-coal will also be created during the process, directly replacing the use of fossil coal.

 “We are very excited and committed for this cooperation, which is entirely in line with our decarbonization strategy. The agreement confirms our relevance for major industry players seeking to become CO2 neutral. Our view is long term, and by bringing expertise and technology together, we are about to position Vow for future growth in the metal production and processing industry” says the CEO of Vow ASA Henrik Badin.

The customer has informed Vow that they will announce the agreement, which they consider to be of great strategic significance, in January 2021.


For further queries, please contact

Vow ASA
Henrik Badin - CEO
Tel: + 47 90 78 98 25
Email : henrik.badin@vowasa.com 


About Vow ASA
In Vow and our subsidiaries Scanship and Etia we are passionate about preventing pollution. Our world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean and CO2 neutral energy for a wide range of industries.

Cruise ships on every ocean have Vow technology inside which processes waste and purifies wastewater. Fish farmers are adopting similar solutions, and public utilities and industries use our solutions for sludge processing, waste management and biogas production on land.

Our ambitions go further than this. With our advanced technologies and solutions, we turn waste into biogenetic fuels to help decarbonize industry and convert plastic waste into fuel, clean energy and high-value pyro carbon. Our solutions are scalable, standardized, patented and thoroughly documented, and our capability to deliver is well proven. They are key to end waste and stop pollution.

Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW from 13 January 2020).


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


 

 


Vow Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vow ASA Vow ASA and world leading manufacturing company join forces to build biogas plant Vow ASA, technology provider for industry decarbonization, has signed a strategic memorandum of understanding with a world leading manufacturing company to build biogas production plant to reduce CO2 emissions from metallurgical processes. The two …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Applauds Canadian Government's Introduction of a New Hydrogen ...
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Additional Information on Phase 2b/3 Ifenprodil COVID-19 Study ...
Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) Working to Re-Ignite REE production in the US
ParcelPal Enters Into a US$5,000,000 Equity Line of Credit Facility to be Registered on Form F-1
Mesoblast Update on COVID-19 ARDS Trial
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Zygel in Fragile X Syndrome
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.12.20
Vow ASA: Vow ASA launches Vow Industries and signs letters of intent for pioneering environmental industry at Follum, Norway
15.12.20
Vow ASA: Vow ASA etablerer Vow Industries og inngår intensjonsavtaler for industriell miljøsatsing på Follum
09.12.20
Vow ASA: A breakthrough solution in the fight against climate change
09.12.20
Vow ASA: Gjennombrudd for ny løsning i klimakampen
08.12.20
Vow ASA: Extraordinary General Meeting in Vow ASA concluded
20.11.20
Vow ASA: Contract with the third largest tea brand in the world

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:25 Uhr
82
Empfehlung vom Aktionär