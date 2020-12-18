Ages&Vie Speeds up Development Supported by the Signature of a First €55m Loan Agreement Between Korian and the EIB

Korian (Paris:KORI), the leading European care services group for elderly and fragile people, has signed a €55 million loan agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB), the EU bank. This 10-year loan will finance Korian’s capital contribution to SCI Foncière Ages&Vie, created in May 2019 and jointly owned with Banque des Territoires and Crédit Agricole Assurances, which will invest in developing the Korian group’s network of Ages&Vie properties.

Ages&Vie develops shared housing locations, which represent an innovative alternative housing solution for senior citizens. Shared housing lies part way between living at home and living in a long-term care nursing home, and is particularly well suited to the needs of the elderly in rural and semi-rural areas because it allows them to remain in their local town or village where they have lived most of their life, while also enabling carers to find work close to home.

The EIB’s funding is guaranteed by the European fund for strategic investments (EFSI), the central pillar of the Investment Plan for Europe. It will help Korian increase the coverage of the Ages&Vie network across France, particularly in “social cohesion zones”, which are regarded as priority areas in European Union policy. The network has the constant support of local elected officials, especially since it benefits the local medico-social ecosystem (doctors’ surgeries, nurses, pharmacies, etc.).

The residences will also meet the highest environmental construction standards, for example obtaining the HQE (high environmental quality) – NF Habitat label.

“I am very pleased to sign this first partnership with Korian Group. This is an innovative project with a high social and environmental impact,” said Ambroise Fayolle, EIB Vice-President. He added: “As Europe’s climate bank, our priority is to support sustainable infrastructure projects that have a strong link with local communities. It is equally important to develop in France innovative cohabitation solutions for elderly persons in the areas where they have lived. By doing so, we promote employment and territorial cohesion.”