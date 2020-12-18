Voluntis Obtains €3 Million of Additional Non-Dilutive Loans and Optimizes Its Existing Financing

These PGE have an initial term of one year and are fully redeemable at maturity 1 . Repayment of the amounts due may be deferred again, at the Company's option, until December 2026. The French State guarantees 90% of the amounts due.

Voluntis (Paris:VTX) (Euronext Paris, Ticker: VTX - ISIN: FR0004183960 – the « Company »), a leader in the field of digital therapeutics, announces that it has been granted new state-guaranteed loans (Prêt Garanti par l’Etat, or PGE in France) for a total amount of €3 million from BNP Paribas and Crédit du Nord and the optimization of the Company's financial structure.

These loans, which are non-dilutive to shareholders, bear a fixed annual interest rate of 0.25% for the first year2.

The Company has therefore completed a €2 million subscription from its historical partner, BNP Paribas, and expanded its pool of banking partners by subscribing to €1 million from Crédit du Nord, a subsidiary of the Société Générale group.

For the record, the Company was granted a first PGE in the amount of €2 million from BNP Paribas in September 20203.

With this new financing, Voluntis brings to €11.9 million the amount of funds raised in 2020, including €6 million in non-dilutive financing (PGE and a R&D Innovation loan from Bpifrance Financement) and €5.9 million as part of an equity raise carried out notably with Debiopharm Innovation Fund, the corporate fund of the Swiss company Debiopharm, and Indigo, the personal holding company of Eric Carreel, President and co-founder of Withings.

With these additional resources, Voluntis is able to cover its financial needs beyond the next 12 months. Consequently, the Company does not intend to use the flexible bond financing facility ("OCEANE-BSA") obtained on March 23, 2020, not used to date and for which the drawing possibility, at the exclusive initiative of Voluntis, will expire on September 23, 2021.

Pierre Leurent, Chief Executive Officer, said: "These new financing lines, which are non-dilutive and which we can repay without penalty if they are not used, allow us to secure additional resources beyond the needs identified in our strategic roadmap. We thank BNP Paribas for its renewed confidence and are pleased to welcome Crédit du Nord among our banking partners.”

About Voluntis

Voluntis creates digital therapeutics that empower people with chronic conditions to self-manage their treatment every day, thus improving real-world outcomes. Voluntis’ solutions, combining mobile and web apps, use clinical algorithms to deliver personalized recommendations to patients and their care teams. For example, these recommendations are used to adjust treatment dosage, manage side effects or monitor symptoms. Leveraging its Theraxium technology platform, Voluntis has designed and operates multiple digital therapeutics, especially in oncology and diabetes. Voluntis has long-standing partnerships with leading life science companies. Based in Cambridge, MA, and Paris, France, Voluntis is a founding member of the Digital Therapeutics Alliance. For more information, please visit: www.voluntis.com