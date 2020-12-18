 

The TV2 Regions, Danish broadcast company, uses Agillic to deliver personalised news

Press release, Copenhagen 18 December 2020

 

Personalisation is on the rise. Also, when it comes to news consumption. In a crowded digital media landscape – where the media are competing for attention – relevance, and personalisation can make all the difference. We are happy to announce that Agillic, together with its partner Dwarf, is helping the TV2 Regions procure a personalised news flow based on the individual user’s preferences.

 Agillic’s partner, Dwarf, has developed a brand-new infrastructure featuring a modern website and CMS for the TV2 Regions. Content from across the seven regions in the TV2 family now resides centrally in a shared platform. The new solution offers many advantages and opportunities, one of them being the enablement of automated distribution of personalised news based on interest.

Says Claus Ladefoged, Head of Digital Development at the TV2 Regions: “We are looking forward to putting all of our content into play in a more personalised way. Apart from the editor’s choice, the individual newsletter subscriber has the option to receive content related to, for example, a specific city or within particular topics, such as sports or politics. This way, we accommodate the variance in news criteria from person to person.”

 With the solution, the TV2 Regions have made a future-proof value-creating digital investment that caters to journalists in terms of user-friendliness and lays the groundwork for a superior customer experience. With an automated and personalised news distribution, users will engage more with the content, thereby increasing the value of each content piece - and of the TV2 Regions to its newsletter subscribers.

Says Emre Gürsoy, CEO of Agillic: “Dwarf has created a highly user-centric solution to the TV2 Regions, and it is a textbook example of what is possible when you combine strategy and business development with creativity and tech. At Agillic, we are happy to contribute, and look forward to supporting the TV2 Regions in delivering personalised news that will engage the users and contribute to differentiating the TV2 Regions’ brand even more.”

Says Thomas B. Schmidt, Client Director at Dwarf: “Agillic’s long-standing experience with advanced data models as a method of creating personalised communication is a significant value-add to the solution we have built – and I am certain that the TV2 Regions and the news consumers will benefit from and appreciate the personalised news flows.”

