8,242 Orion Corporation A shares converted into B shares

ORION CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 18 DECEMBER 2020 at 9.10 EET             
         

In accordance with Section 3 of the Articles of Association of Orion Corporation, 8,242 A shares have been converted into 8,242 B shares. The conversion has been entered into the Trade Register on 18 December 2020.

The total number of shares in Orion Corporation is 141,134,278 which, after the conversion, consists of 35,122,793 A shares and 106,011,485 B shares. The number of votes of the company's shares is after the conversion 808,467,345.

Orion Corporation

Jari Karlson
CFO 		   Olli Huotari
SVP, Corporate Functions 		 

                                                                                                                                   
Contact person:
Tuukka Hirvonen, Investor Relations, tel. +358 10 426 2721

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
www.orion.fi

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are neurological disorders, oncology, Finnish heritage rare diseases and respiratory diseases for which Orion develops inhaled pulmonary medication under Easyhaler device portfolio. Orion's net sales in 2019 amounted to EUR 1,051 million and the company had about 3,300 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

 


