8,242 Orion Corporation A shares converted into B shares

In accordance with Section 3 of the Articles of Association of Orion Corporation, 8,242 A shares have been converted into 8,242 B shares. The conversion has been entered into the Trade Register on 18 December 2020.

The total number of shares in Orion Corporation is 141,134,278 which, after the conversion, consists of 35,122,793 A shares and 106,011,485 B shares. The number of votes of the company's shares is after the conversion 808,467,345.

