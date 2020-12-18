Novo Nordisk files for EU regulatory approval of once-weekly semaglutide 2.4 mg for weight management

The submission is based on the results from the STEP phase 3a clinical trial programme, which included more than 4,500 adults with obesity or overweight. Across the STEP programme, people with obesity treated with once-weekly semaglutide 2.4 mg achieved a statistically significant and superior reduction in body weight compared to placebo. Across the trials in people without diabetes STEP 1, 3 and 4, a weight loss of 15-18% was reported for people treated with semaglutide 2.4 mg. Furthermore, once-weekly semaglutide 2.4 mg appeared to have a safe and well-tolerated profile. The most common side effects were gastrointestinal and were transient, and mild or moderate in severity.

Bagsværd, Denmark 18 December 2020 ­– Novo Nordisk today announced the submission of a Marketing Authorisation Application (MAA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for subcutaneous semaglutide 2.4 mg, a once-weekly glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) analogue for weight management. The potential indication is for the treatment of adults with obesity (BMI ≥ 30 kg/m2) or overweight (BMI ≥ 27 kg/m2) with at least one weight-related comorbidity, as an adjunct to reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity.

“We are excited about this regulatory filing following the recent regulatory filing with the FDA in the US,” said Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen, executive vice president and chief scientific officer of Novo Nordisk. “It is a milestone for Novo Nordisk but more importantly it represents a new treatment option with the potential to transform the medical management for people living with obesity in Europe”.

About obesity and subcutaneous semaglutide 2.4 mg for weight management

Obesity is a chronic disease that requires long-term management. It is associated with many serious health consequences and decreased life expectancy. Obesity-related complications are numerous and include type 2 diabetes, heart disease, obstructive sleep apnoea, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and cancer.

Once-weekly subcutaneous semaglutide 2.4 mg is being investigated by Novo Nordisk as a potential treatment for obesity. Semaglutide is an analogue of the human glucagon‑like peptide-1 (GLP-1) hormone. It induces weight loss by reducing hunger, increasing feelings of fullness and thereby helping people eat less and reduce their calorie intake.

For more information on the FDA filing for semaglutide 2.4 mg, please read the company announcement here

About the STEP clinical programme

STEP (Semaglutide Treatment Effect in People with obesity) is a phase 3 clinical development programme with once-weekly subcutaneous semaglutide 2.4 mg in obesity. The global phase 3a programme consists of four trials and has enrolled approximately 4,500 adults with overweight or obesity.