--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation

(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.

The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

Mergers - Acquisitions - Takeovers/Strategic Management Decisions18.12.2020Vienna - December 18, 2020* The acquisition will immediately double Wienerberger's North American revenuesto > $ 800 million* Strong value-enhancing acquisition offering significant synergy potential:expected EBITDA for North America > $ 120 million post synergies by 2023* Customers gain access to an even greater range of building solutions with astrong focus on sustainabilityThe Wienerberger Group, a leading international provider of building materialand infrastructure solutions, announces today that it has signed an agreement toacquire Meridian Brick from Boral and an affiliate of Lone Star Funds forpurchase price of $ 250 million, subject to customary adjustments.Meridian Brick: A Leader in the USA with a Strong Position in CanadaBased in Georgia, USA, Meridian Brick is the largest manufacturer of clay façadesolutions by capacity in the USA and has a strong position in the Canada region.Meridian is a leading masonry supplier in key regions such as Texas, South EastUSA, and Ontario, the largest brick consuming area in Canada. Its productportfolio includes innovative systems for the building envelope for residentialand commercial applications, including renovation. With more than 1,000employees operating in 20 manufacturing plants across the USA and Canada,Meridian Brick generated revenues in excess of $ 400 million in the financialyear to June 30, 2020.Strong Strategic and Financial LogicThis acquisition marks a significant step in Wienerberger's value-driven growthstrategy and will establish the Group as the North American leader forinnovative and sustainable masonry solutions. Through the acquisition ofMeridian Brick, Wienerberger immediately doubles the revenues of its NorthAmerica business to more than $ 800 million, further increasing its ability tobenefit from strong demand in both the new build and renovation segments.Meridian Brick extends Wienerberger's geographical footprint to Texas, thelargest brick consuming state in the USA, and adds a local presence in highlyattractive metropolitan regions. It will be fully integrated into Wienerberger'sexisting North America Business Unit, General Shale.