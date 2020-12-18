 

EANS-Adhoc Wienerberger acquires Meridian Brick to become leading supplier of masonry solutions in North America

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation
Mergers - Acquisitions - Takeovers/Strategic Management Decisions
18.12.2020

Vienna - December 18, 2020


* The acquisition will immediately double Wienerberger's North American revenues
to > $ 800 million
* Strong value-enhancing acquisition offering significant synergy potential:
expected EBITDA for North America > $ 120 million post synergies by 2023
* Customers gain access to an even greater range of building solutions with a
strong focus on sustainability

The Wienerberger Group, a leading international provider of building material
and infrastructure solutions, announces today that it has signed an agreement to
acquire Meridian Brick from Boral and an affiliate of Lone Star Funds for
purchase price of $ 250 million, subject to customary adjustments.

Meridian Brick: A Leader in the USA with a Strong Position in Canada
Based in Georgia, USA, Meridian Brick is the largest manufacturer of clay façade
solutions by capacity in the USA and has a strong position in the Canada region.
Meridian is a leading masonry supplier in key regions such as Texas, South East
USA, and Ontario, the largest brick consuming area in Canada. Its product
portfolio includes innovative systems for the building envelope for residential
and commercial applications, including renovation. With more than 1,000
employees operating in 20 manufacturing plants across the USA and Canada,
Meridian Brick generated revenues in excess of $ 400 million in the financial
year to June 30, 2020.

Strong Strategic and Financial Logic
This acquisition marks a significant step in Wienerberger's value-driven growth
strategy and will establish the Group as the North American leader for
innovative and sustainable masonry solutions. Through the acquisition of
Meridian Brick, Wienerberger immediately doubles the revenues of its North
America business to more than $ 800 million, further increasing its ability to
benefit from strong demand in both the new build and renovation segments.
Meridian Brick extends Wienerberger's geographical footprint to Texas, the
largest brick consuming state in the USA, and adds a local presence in highly
attractive metropolitan regions. It will be fully integrated into Wienerberger's
existing North America Business Unit, General Shale.
