 

DGAP-News OLED project Phase II completed / Asian display manufacturer grants final acceptance for Gen 2 OVPD(R) system

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
18.12.2020, 08:30  |  58   |   |   

DGAP-News: AIXTRON SE / Key word(s): Alliance
OLED project Phase II completed / Asian display manufacturer grants final acceptance for Gen 2 OVPD(R) system

18.12.2020 / 08:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

OLED project Phase II completed

Asian display manufacturer grants final acceptance for Gen 2 OVPD(R) system

Herzogenrath/Germany, December 17, 2020 - AIXTRON SE (FSE: AIXA) today announced that APEVA, AIXTRON's subsidiary for OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diode) deposition technologies, received the final acceptance for its Gen 2 OVPD(R) (Organic Vapor Phase Deposition) deposition system from its customer, one of the world's largest display manufacturers. APEVA's prototype OLED deposition system, which is based on the innovative OVPD(R) technology, enables a highly efficient deposition of organic materials for OLED displays.

APEVA now plans to enter into discussions about the feasibility of a final qualification project (phase III). Such project would target to ensure the scalability of the OVPD(R) deposition technology to large area substrates. The decision for such phase III is open at this point in time.

The final acceptance by the customer successfully completes phase II of the qualification project on the path to commercialize APEVA's proprietary OLED deposition technology. During this phase, the OVPD(R) system was effectively scaled up from a Gen 1 (200x200mm) laboratory system to a Gen 2 (370x470mm) pilot manufacturing system. The OVPD(R) OLED deposition system has been installed and extensively tested in a Gen 2 OLED pilot manufacturing line of the customer. The successful conclusion of the project confirms the potential of the technology for OLED manufacturing.

AIXTRON's subsidiary APEVA is a complete deposition system provider for the organic material layers within the OLED stack. Its product offering spans the full set of key modules from innovative organic evaporation sources, deposition process technology as well as substrate handling systems and the required vacuum technology.

 

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements regarding the business, results of operations, financial condition and earnings outlook of AIXTRON. These statements may be identified by words such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "contemplate", "intend", "plan", "believe", "continue" and "estimate" and variations of such words or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assessments, expectations and assumptions, of which many are beyond control of AIXTRON, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Should these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of AIXTRON may materially vary from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. This could result from a variety of factors, such as actual customer orders received by AIXTRON, the level of demand for deposition technology in the market, the timing of final acceptance of products by customers, the condition of financial markets and access to financing for AIXTRON, general conditions in the market for deposition plants and macroeconomic conditions, cancellations, rescheduling or delays in product shipments, production capacity constraints, extended sales and qualification cycles, difficulties in the production process, the general development in the semi-conductor industry, increased competition, fluctuations in exchange rates, availability of public funding, fluctuations and/or changes in interest rates, delays in developing and marketing new products, a deterioration of the general economic situation and any other factors discussed in any reports or other announcements , in particular in the chapter Risks in the Annual Report, filed by AIXTRON. Any forward-looking statements contained in this document are based on current expectations and projections of the executive board based on information available the date hereof. AIXTRON undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless expressly required to do so by law.

Seite 1 von 2
AIXTRON Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News OLED project Phase II completed / Asian display manufacturer grants final acceptance for Gen 2 OVPD(R) system DGAP-News: AIXTRON SE / Key word(s): Alliance OLED project Phase II completed / Asian display manufacturer grants final acceptance for Gen 2 OVPD(R) system 18.12.2020 / 08:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Antwort auf ein Schreiben von Riposte Capital: Erläuterung zur Marktpositionierung und Strategie ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Kapitalerhöhung stößt auf großes Interesse bei Investoren im Rahmen der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: AROUNDTOWN SA ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO EXCERISE OPTION TO REDEEM OUTSTANDING AMOUNT OF SERIES D BONDS
DGAP-Adhoc: Advanced Bitcoin Technologies AG treibt strategische Neuausrichtung als ...
DGAP-News: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG schließt Geschäftsjahr 2019/2020 ...
Photon Energy NV: Photon Energy sichert langfristige Projektfinanzierung für fünf PV-Kraftwerke in Ungarn
DGAP-News: DEFAMA expandiert weiter und steigert Nettomieten
DGAP-DD: Advanced Bitcoin Technologies AG deutsch
EQS-News: Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification
DGAP-News: ElringKlinger to supply 68 fuel cell short stacks to research consortium
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap nutzt das kalifornische Standardinfrastrukturprogramm für ...
DGAP-News: CureVac : CureVac beginnt die globale, zulassungsrelevante Phase 2b/3-Studie für seinen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Guidance 2021
DGAP-News: Formycon berichtet über virtuelle Hauptversammlung 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Dr. Wiesent Sozial gGmbH stellt Antrag auf Insolvenz
Schafft diese Aktie 300% Gewinn in 4 Wochen?
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: OLED-Projekt Phase II abgeschlossen / Asiatischer Display-Hersteller erteilt Endabnahme für Gen 2 OVPD(R)-Anlage (deutsch)
08:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: OLED-Projekt Phase II abgeschlossen / Asiatischer Display-Hersteller erteilt Endabnahme für Gen 2 OVPD(R)-Anlage
17.12.20
DGAP-DD: AIXTRON SE deutsch
17.12.20
DGAP-DD: AIXTRON SE english
16.12.20
EpiWorld qualifies AIXTRON G5 WW C system for SiC production ramp-up / AIXTRON's new SiC platform meets stringent production qualification specifications / EpiWorld build up epitaxial structures for SiC power devices
16.12.20
EpiWorld qualifiziert AIXTRON G5 WW C-Anlage für die SiC-Produktion / AIXTRONs neue SiC-Plattform erfüllt die hohen Anforderungen bei der Produktionsqualifizierung / EpiWorld baut Epitaxie-Strukturen für SiC-Leistungsbauelemente auf
15.12.20
ANALYSE-FLASH: Warburg Research hebt Ziel für Aixtron auf 14 Euro - 'Buy'
15.12.20
WARBURG RESEARCH belässt AIXTRON auf 'Buy'
14.12.20
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Infineon und SAP am Dax-Ende - Technologiesektor wenig gefragt
12.12.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 50/20

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:40 Uhr
47.566
Aixtron - Die Perle im Technologiebereich
20.07.20
3.246
Aixtron auf dem Weg zum Pennystock?