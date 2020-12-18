 

Update on Chinese Conditional Market Approval (CMA) for Liproca Depot

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.12.2020, 08:30  |  38   |   |   

UPPSALA, SWEDEN – LIDDS AB (publ) A newly revised guideline from the Chinese National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has extended the requirements to a full registration dossier for the conditional market approval (CMA).  LIDDS licensee Jiangxi Puheng Pharma is therefore aiming to submit the application for CMA for the prostate cancer drug candidate Liproca Depot in China during Q1, 2021.

The CMA is a faster regulatory pathway for the approval of a medicine that addresses patients’ unmet medical needs based on less comprehensive data than is normally required.

“LIDDS and Jiangxi Puheng Pharma have put intensive joint efforts in compiling the dossier to be able to hand in the application. The recent request of a full registration dossier requires additional documentation that is currently being compiled by LIDDS. Even though this is a shift in the timeline, this ongoing work would otherwise be required at a later stage to receive a product registration in China”, says Monica Wallter, CEO at LIDDS.

The prospect of Puheng Pharma registering Liproca Depot in China, utilizing the CMA route, would shorten the time to market. Even without a direct approval of the CMA, the official introduction and communication with NMPA will promote the progress of the clinical program and subsequent market approval.

About prostate cancer and the market
 Of the 1.3 million men diagnosed with prostate cancer globally each year, about 420,000 are assessed as intermediate risk and placed on ‘Active Surveillance’ where they are monitored regularly. There is no standard treatment for these cancer patients and many treating physicians see an unmet need. According to the market research firm GlobalData, the global market for prostate cancer drugs is expected to grow to USD 8.3 billion annually by 2023. Liproca Depot’s target group is an untapped market, potentially USD 3 billion per year.

About Liproca Depot and NanoZolid
 NanoZolid- technology is a safe, flexible and functional method of delivering drugs. When injected, NanoZolid forms a solid depot releasing the active drug over periods of up to six months or more. As it releases its drug load, the NanoZolid depot dissolves and is absorbed harmlessly into the body.

Liproca Depot combines NanoZolid and 2-HOF (2-hydroxyflutamide), a well-established prostate cancer drug. Liproca Depot’s target group is patients under Active Surveillance (AS) with intermediate risk of cancer progression. The final data from the LPC-004 study confirms Liproca Depot’s potential as an anti-androgen treatment for prostate cancer patients that are currently under ‘Active Surveillance’. The study met both primary and secondary endpoints. PSA was decreased in 95 percent of the patients with maximum PSA response of 67 percent. MRI data showed no progression of prostate cancer in any patients and regression was even observed in some patients.

For additional information, please contact:
 Monica Wallter, CEO LIDDS, +46 (0)737 07 09 22, monica.wallter@liddspharma.com

LIDDS AB (publ) is a Swedish-based pharmaceutical company with a unique drug delivery technology NanoZolid. NanoZolid is a clinically validated drug development technology and superior in its ability to provide a controlled and sustained release of active drug substances for up to six months or more. LIDDS has licensing agreements where NanoZolid is combined with antiandrogens and in-house development projects in clinical and preclinical phase for cytostatics and immunoactive agents. LIDDS (LIDDS) shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Redeye AB, certifiedadviser@redeye.se, +46 (0)8 121 576 90, is a certified adviser to LIDDS. For more information, please visit www.liddspharma.com


LIDDS Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Update on Chinese Conditional Market Approval (CMA) for Liproca Depot UPPSALA, SWEDEN – LIDDS AB (publ) A newly revised guideline from the Chinese National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has extended the requirements to a full registration dossier for the conditional market approval (CMA).  LIDDS licensee …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Applauds Canadian Government's Introduction of a New Hydrogen ...
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Additional Information on Phase 2b/3 Ifenprodil COVID-19 Study ...
Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) Working to Re-Ignite REE production in the US
Mesoblast Update on COVID-19 ARDS Trial
ParcelPal Enters Into a US$5,000,000 Equity Line of Credit Facility to be Registered on Form F-1
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Zygel in Fragile X Syndrome
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.12.20
LIDDS AB (publ) announces the appointment of Nina Herne as CEO
19.11.20
LIDDS Interim report January – September 2020
18.11.20
A review article defines LIDDS as a key player in TLR9 agonist research field and being the only provider having a sustained release product in development