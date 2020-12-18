 

The report of the reorganisation advisor on the fulfilment of the reorganisation plan

﻿Harju County Court approved 19 June 2020 reorganisation plan of AS Baltika. Restructuring advisor needs to submit every 6-month report to court and all creditors impacted. We will publish hereby information in the report, including financial numbers regarding 10 months, to all investors. We will draw your attention to the fact that data and numbers in the report refer to AS Baltika on a stand-alone basis and Group consolidated numbers are only in case if accordingly referred.

THE REPORT OF THE REORGANISATION ADVISOR ON THE FULFILMENT OF THE REORGANISATION PLAN

Harju County Court confirmed with 19.06.2020 ruling for civil case 2-20-4688 the reorganisation plan of AS Baltika (hereafter Baltika).

In accordance with § 50 of the Reorganisation Act, the reorganisation advisor of Baltika hereby presents to the court and creditors the first written report regarding the fulfilment of the reorganisation plan.

To verify the fulfilment of the reorganisation plan and evaluating the financial situation, the reorganisation advisor has used the unaudited accounts of Baltika as at 31.10.2020.

Fulfilment of the reorganisation plan

The claims of 30 creditors in the total amount of 12 206 649.74 euros were transformed based on the reorganisation plan. Claims were transformed in two groups.

During the reporting period Baltika did not have to repay any principal claims. Such obligation starts from June 2021 for Group I and end of 2021 for Group II.

Based on the reorganisation plan Baltika had to pay interest on the claims in Group I. Baltika has fulfilled this obligation.

The financial impact of transforming the claims under the reorganisation plan is € 5 045 198 in total and it is accounted under other operating income.

Baltika’s financial situation

Baltika’s financial situation has been positively influenced by both transformation of the creditors’ claims and also several substantive changes in Baltika´s operations, as a result of which compared to the state prior to reorganisation, the  gross profit of Baltika from the sale of goods has improved and various operating expenses have reduced (incl rent expenses that fall under several operating expenses, payroll).

