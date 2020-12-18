 

AB Science communicates the results from phase 2B/3 study evaluating masitinib in Alzheimer’s disease

AB SCIENCE COMMUNICATES RESULTS FROM PHASE 2B/3 STUDY EVALUATING MASITINIB IN ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE

Paris, December 18, 2020, 8.30am CET

AB Science SA (NYSE Euronext – FR0010557264 – AB) today communicates the results from phase 2B/3 study evaluating masitinib in Alzheimer’s disease, together with details on the mode of action of masitinib in Alzheimer’s disease.

The presentation is available on the company’s website and is available here.

Highlights of this presentation are:

The mode of action of masitinib in Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is based on four targets, which may have a synergistic effect:

  • Modulation of microglia: Microglia are involved in neuroinflammartoy processes associated with AD and masitinib modulates microglia activity through inhibition of the CSFR-1 kinase.
  • Protection of synapses: Synapses are altered in AD and masitinib has been shown to promote recovery of synaptic markers in a mouse model of AD.
  • Inhibition of the tau protein: The tau protein aggregates in the physiopathology of AD. Masitinib inhibits the FYN kinase, a kinase that mediates tau phosphorylation. Masitinib has also been shown to prevent the accumulation of amyloid fibrils in the hippocampus in a mouse model of AD.
  • Control of mast cell activity: Mice depleted of mast cells (MCs) do not develop symptoms of AD. Masitinib blocks MC activity through inhibition of the c-Kit, LYN, and FYN kinases. In addition, beta-amyloid plaques activate MCs, and masitinib treatment of transgenic AD mice has been shown to protect against cognition impairment.

The following preclinical data are presented. Experiments in a transgenic mouse model of AD that were carried out by the ICM Brain Institute in Paris, demonstrated that masitinib could:

  • Completely restore cognitive impairment in the Morris Water Maze experiment.
  • Completely restore the ability to perform navigation strategy in the Morris Water Maze experiment.
  • Exerts a neuroprotective effect against synaptic loss through inhibition of MCs.

The masitinib clinical development program in Alzheimer’s disease is comprised of one proof of concept study (AB04024) [Piette, 2011]  and a phase 2B/3 study (AB09004).

Masitinib is positioned in patients with mild and moderate dementia, with MMSE Score (Mini Mental State Examination) ranging from 12 to 25, which is a different positioning from other compounds.

There are currently four drugs used in the treatment of mild and moderate AD (donepezil, rivastigmine, galantamine and memantine) that were approved about 20 years ago. Masitinib was evaluated in add-on to this standard of care.

