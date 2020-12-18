 

ResellerClub Re-Establishes its Presence in Turkey with Improved Localized Experience

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
18.12.2020, 08:50  |  37   |   |   

ANKARA, Turkey, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResellerClub, an Endurance International Group company and a provider of web hosting, domains and other web presence products, has revamped its website experience in the Turkey market. While the brand has been in this market for many years, they bring a fresh, improved web experience. The brand has achieved this through localized websites, translated control panels, revamped messaging, reduced page load times, localized support, promo and coupon systems for competitive offers and more. With a remarkable impact over 14 years in India, the United States, and other countries, ResellerClub hopes to do the same in Turkey.

"Turkey is an entrepreneurial society and an increasing number of small & micro businesses are getting rapidly digitized during this time. We want to support this thriving ecosystem by extending our world-class infrastructure and support through an advanced experience to web professionals (developers, IT agencies) and small businesses. We now offer a simple, easy to buy option for hosting solutions in a fully localized website with highly qualified chat support," says Manish Dalal, Managing Director - APAC, Endurance International Group.

ResellerClub offers a complete suite of server and cloud-based products in local language to help businesses find the right hosting solution suited to different needs. Specific product highlights include:

Advanced Hosting Infrastructure - ResellerClub boasts of an extensive product portfolio with hosting solutions ranging across Shared Hosting , Reseller Hosting, Virtual Private Servers and  Dedicated Servers.  The brand has been progressively investing and improving its hosting range with the newly introduced SSD variants for Cloud, Virtual Private Servers (VPS), Dedicated Servers and  Reseller Hosting. ResellerClub has also recently launched additional storage on it's VPS product and is working on adding 'Managed Services' to it's offering in early 2021. ResellerClub's hosting comes with free WHMCS, free SSL and free migration amongst many other robust features.

Productivity Solutions - The brand also offers multiple email and security solutions including G Suite for which they recently introduced the business and enterprise variants as well.

Additionally, ResellerClub is also working to offer the 'All-New WebPro Panel' to its clients in Turkey. This new Control Panel is specially built for web professionals (web designers, developers, digital marketing agencies, etc) after years of research and conversations with multiple clients. The panel provides an easy purchase flow, along with tools for invoicing, taxation, order & client management and a fully white-labelled, easily brandable Storefront. The panel will be available soon to its Turkey clients.

About ResellerClub

ResellerClub was founded with the objective of offering domain names and hosting products to web designers, developers and web hosts. Today, ResellerClub offers products and services that a web professional can use to enable small businesses to build a meaningful web presence. ResellerClub offers Shared Hosting, Cloud Hosting, Dedicated Servers, VPS, email, backup, security and more with multi-brand options in many of these categories to empower choice. ResellerClub also offers a comprehensive solution to register and manage 350+ gTLDs, ccTLDs and new domains. Through the platform customized for web professionals, ResellerClub envisions provisioning the widest variety of web presence products, PaaS and SaaS-based tools.

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. helps millions of small businesses worldwide with products and technology to enhance their online web presence, email marketing, business solutions, and more. The Endurance family of brands includes Constant Contact, Bluehost, HostGator, and Domain.com, among others. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, Endurance employs over 3,800 people across the United States, Brazil, India and the Netherlands. For more information, visit www.endurance.com.

 

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ResellerClub Re-Establishes its Presence in Turkey with Improved Localized Experience ANKARA, Turkey, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - ResellerClub, an Endurance International Group company and a provider of web hosting, domains and other web presence products, has revamped its website experience in the Turkey market. While the brand has …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Wheelabrator Technologies Inc. Signs Definitive Agreement for Sale of Wheelabrator Technologies ...
GODIVA Appoints Nurtac Ziyal Afridi as CEO, Marking New Era of Growth and Accessibility for Iconic ...
Research on preventative nasal spray, which protects against COVID-19 and common cold, published in ...
Why the Epic Rise of Influencers is Leading to Big Business
IFS is Recognized as a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Cloud ERP for ...
AIS Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Dominating the Asia-Pacific Fixed Broadband Market with Its ...
Talos Energy Announces Pricing Of Upsized Offering Of $500 Million Of Second-Priority Senior ...
MyInvestor heads list of top 5 neobanks in Spain
Food Robotics Market worth $4.0 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Cyient Retains Leadership Position In Engineering And R&D Services By Zinnov For The Seventh ...
Titel
Flurry of M&A Activity Redefining the Online Gaming Market Landscape
New Strategy To Put Sweden As Front Runner In Battery Value Chain
Global Respiratory Care Devices Market was Valued at US$ 15527.49 Mn in 2019 Growing at a CAGR of ...
Conduent Seamless Transportation System Now Allows Passengers in France's Tours Métropole Urban ...
NASA-Based ActivePure Technology Rapidly Eliminates 99.9% of Airborne SARS-CoV-2 Virus in ...
AppGallery Launches its Exclusive Year-End Game Fest Campaign
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. ...
Green Technology and Sustainability Market worth $36.6 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Push for Alternative Therapies Prods Researchers Towards Psilocybin
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
Alibaba Cloud Named Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems ...
Evolv Technology Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its AI-powered Touchless Threat Detection ...
Behind the Success of the Growing European Online Gambling Market
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Artios Pharma Announce a Global Strategic Collaboration on Novel ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments