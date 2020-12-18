 

DGAP-DD VARTA AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
18.12.2020, 08:56  |  40   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.12.2020 / 08:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: VGG GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr. Dr.
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Tojner
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
VARTA AG

b) LEI
529900E7KB95KOXBWP63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0TGJ55

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
109.00 EUR 43600000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
109.00 EUR 43600000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-12-16; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


18.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: VARTA AG
VARTA-Platz 1
73479 Ellwangen
Germany
Internet: www.varta-ag.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

64010  18.12.2020 



Varta Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Varta 25€ als Megatrendaktie und Krisenprofiteur ? 100% Titel???

Diskussion: Varta-Großaktionär kündigt erste Dividende seit Börsengang an
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD VARTA AG english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 18.12.2020 / 08:55 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Antwort auf ein Schreiben von Riposte Capital: Erläuterung zur Marktpositionierung und Strategie ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Kapitalerhöhung stößt auf großes Interesse bei Investoren im Rahmen der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: AROUNDTOWN SA ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO EXCERISE OPTION TO REDEEM OUTSTANDING AMOUNT OF SERIES D BONDS
DGAP-Adhoc: Advanced Bitcoin Technologies AG treibt strategische Neuausrichtung als ...
DGAP-News: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG schließt Geschäftsjahr 2019/2020 ...
Photon Energy NV: Photon Energy sichert langfristige Projektfinanzierung für fünf PV-Kraftwerke in Ungarn
DGAP-News: DEFAMA expandiert weiter und steigert Nettomieten
DGAP-DD: Advanced Bitcoin Technologies AG deutsch
EQS-News: Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification
DGAP-News: ElringKlinger to supply 68 fuel cell short stacks to research consortium
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap nutzt das kalifornische Standardinfrastrukturprogramm für ...
DGAP-News: CureVac : CureVac beginnt die globale, zulassungsrelevante Phase 2b/3-Studie für seinen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Guidance 2021
DGAP-News: Formycon berichtet über virtuelle Hauptversammlung 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Dr. Wiesent Sozial gGmbH stellt Antrag auf Insolvenz
Schafft diese Aktie 300% Gewinn in 4 Wochen?
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:56 Uhr
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
16.12.20
Drei absurd billige Tech-Aktien
16.12.20
LYNX: VARTA: Spannender kann eine Dreiecksformation nicht sein
16.12.20
LYNX: VARTA: Spannender kann eine Dreiecksformation nicht sein
15.12.20
Maydorn: Bitcoin, Bitcoin Group, Northern Data, Square, Varta, Tesla, Disney, Netflix, BioNTech
14.12.20
Aktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Leicht erholt von jüngstem Rückschlag
13.12.20
Sind die neuen Dividendenpläne der Varta-Aktie die beste Option?!
11.12.20
Varta-Großaktionär kündigt erste Dividende seit Börsengang an(11) 
10.12.20
Maydorns Meinung: Quantumscape, Apple, Varta, Samsung SDI, Akasol, Tesla, BYD, Albemarle, Livent, Millennial Lithium, Standard Lithium, Batterie-Index
09.12.20
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG english

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:21 Uhr
4.038
Varta 25€ als Megatrendaktie und Krisenprofiteur ? 100% Titel???
16.12.20
12
Varta-Großaktionär kündigt erste Dividende seit Börsengang an
17.11.20
3
WARBURG RESEARCH belässt Varta auf 'Sell'
13.11.20
2
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
01.07.20
5
VARTA: Coltrane Asset Management steigert Netto-Leerverkaufsposition - Aktiennews