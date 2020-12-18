 

DGAP-News artnet AG: Artnet Auctions Revenue up by 67% in November

DGAP-News: artnet AG / Key word(s): Monthly Figures/Development of Sales
artnet AG: Artnet Auctions Revenue up by 67% in November

18.12.2020
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Artnet Auctions Revenue up by 67% in November

Web Traffic Increases 51% in First Eleven Months of 2020

Supervisory Board Re-Elected at Annual Meeting

Berlin/New York, December 18, 2020- Berlin-based Artnet AG, the leading provider of art market data and online-only fine art auctions, increased fee-based revenues at Artnet Auctions by 67% year-over-year in the month of November. In the first eleven months of the year, Artnet set a new revenue record in its auctions segment. From January to November 2020, Artnet Auctions' total fee-based revenue rose 25% to $4.5 million year-over-year. As an online-only auction provider, Artnet thus defied the adverse effects of the Corona pandemic on the global art market.

"The great success of Artnet Auctions shows that our long-term investment in this segment was the right decision," said Jacob Pabst, CEO of Artnet AG, at this week's Annual General Meeting. "The art market is finally embracing the advantages of the Internet, and as the online market leader, Artnet AG is ideally positioned to benefit from its fundamental digital transformation."

Due to the cancellation of traditional auctions and the economic downturn, the number of artworks offered at auction globally in the first eleven months of 2020 decreased by 24% year-over-year. The number of works sold fell by 21% in the same period.

Artnet offered market participants one of the few remaining options for buying and selling high-end art during the pandemic. As a result, by the end of October, Artnet Auctions' revenue had already exceeded the total revenue of the previous year.

The economic downturn and the lockdown restrictions nevertheless greatly impact Artnet's traditional clients, such as auction houses and galleries. Luxury retailers, who are loyal advertisers on Artnet News, shut stores and warehouses and postponed their advertising campaigns. As expected, this led to lower revenues in the segments Galleries, Price Database and Advertising. Artnet's total revenue for the first eleven months of the fiscal year 2020 remained almost unchanged at $19.6 million year-over-year, as projected.

