 

Philips to Acquire BioTelemetry

  • Philips to acquire BioTelemetry, Inc. for USD 72.00 per share; implied enterprise value of USD 2.8 billion (approx. EUR 2.3 billion)
  • Acquisition is a strong fit with Philips’ strategy to transform the delivery of healthcare: combination of Philips’ leading patient monitoring position in the hospital with BioTelemetry’s leading cardiac diagnostics and monitoring position outside the hospital
  • With 2019 sales of USD 439 million, BioTelemetry annually monitors over 1 million cardiac patients remotely; its portfolio includes wearable heart monitors, AI-based data analytics and services
  • Combination will result in significant synergies driven by cross-selling opportunities, geographical expansion, portfolio innovation synergies, and productivity gains
  • BioTelemetry business is expected to deliver double-digit growth and improve its Adjusted EBITA margin to over 20% by 2025; acquisition will be sales growth and adjusted EBITA margin accretive for Philips in 2021

MALVERN, Pa., Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) , the leading remote medical technology company focused on the delivery of health information to improve quality of life and reduce cost of care, today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA).

Royal Philips, a global leader in health technology, and BioTelemetry, Inc., a leading U.S.-based provider of remote cardiac diagnostics and monitoring, today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement. Pursuant to the agreement, Philips will commence a tender offer to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of BioTelemetry for USD 72.00 per share, to be paid in cash upon completion. This represents a 16.5 percent premium to BioTelemetry’s closing price on December 17, 2020. The implied enterprise value is USD 2.8 billion (approximately EUR 2.3 billion), inclusive of BioTelemetry’s cash and debt. The board of directors of BioTelemetry has approved the transaction and recommends the offer to its shareholders. The transaction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2021.

