Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: ​​​​​​​The Supervisory Board of Knorr-Bremse AG proposes to the Annual General Meeting for election Dr. Nicolas Peter as member of the Supervisory Board

Munich, December 18, 2020

Munich, December 18, 2020 - The Supervisory Board of Knorr-Bremse AG decided to propose to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting in May 2021 Dr. Nicolas Peter (58) for election to the Supervisory Board.

As a member of the Board of Management of BMW AG, Dr. Peter is responsible for Finance. He holds a doctorate in law and has around 30 years of experience in finance, controlling, treasury and sales in the BMW Group. He has also held several management positions for BMW abroad.

The Supervisory Board is looking forward to a close and successful cooperation.



About Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse (ISIN: DE000KBX1006, ticker symbol: KBX) is the global market leader for braking systems and a leading supplier of other safety-critical rail and commercial vehicle systems. Knorr-Bremse's products make a decisive contribution to greater safety and energy efficiency on rail tracks and roads around the world. About 29,000 employees at over 100 sites in more than 30 countries use their competence and motivation to satisfy customers worldwide with products and services. In 2019, Knorr-Bremse's two divisions together generated revenues of EUR 6.9 billion. For more than 115 years the company has been the industry innovator, driving innovation in mobility and transportation technologies with an edge in connected system solutions. Knorr-Bremse is one of Germany's most successful industrial companies and profits from the key global megatrends: Urbanization, sustainability, digitalization and automated driving.

Contact Media Relations:

Alexandra Bufe, Phone +49 89 3547-1402, alexandra.bufe@knorr-bremse.com

