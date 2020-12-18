QPR Software Expands Co-operation with a Large European Energy Company
Helsinki, Finland, December 18, 2020 at 10.00 am - QPR Software has signed an agreement to deliver QPR EnterpriseArchitect software licenses to an existing customer, which is a large European energy company. The Customer operates in several countries and serves millions of business and consumer customers. They chose QPR’s easy-to-use modeling and designing tool QPR EnterpriseArchitect to support them in enhancing their digital transformation processes.
“We are delighted that this prominent customer wanted to expand our co-operation from process modeling to enterprise architecture modeling. We hope to assist them in the future also in the area of process mining, as they are seeking new ways of increasing efficiency in their business,” says Jari Jaakkola, CEO at QPR Software.
About QPR Software
QPR Software Plc (Nasdaq Helsinki) provides process mining, performance management and enterprise architecture solutions for digital transformation, strategy execution and business process improvement in over 50 countries. QPR software allows customers to gain valuable insights for informed decisions that make a difference.
Dare to improve. www.qpr.com
For additional information about QPR Software, please contact:
Harri Ruuska
SVP, Operational Development Business, QPR Software Plc
E-mail: harri.ruuska(at)qpr.com
Tel. + 358 40 546 7279
