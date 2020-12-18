 

Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj UTG Group's Financial Information in 2021

 PLC UUTECHNIC GROUP OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE DECEMBER 18, 2020 at 10:15 am

UTG GROUP’S FINANCIAL INFORMATION IN 2021

Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj will publish financial reports 2021 as follows:

  • Financial statements release 1.1.-31.12.2020 on Wednesday March 31, 2021
  • Business Report 1.1.-31.3.2021 on Friday April 30, 2021
  • Half-year report 1.1.-30.6.2021 on Monday July 19, 2021
  • Business Report 1.1.-30.9.2021 on Friday October 29, 2021
  • The Annual report 2020 will be published on week 17/2021

Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj’s Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Wednesday June 30, 2021. The Board of Directors will convene the meeting later.  

Financial reports are available from the moment of publication on the company's website www.utgmix.com.

In Uusikaupunki December 18, 2020

PLC UUTECHNIC GROUP OYJ

Board of Directors

Further information: Jouko Peräaho, CEO, +358 500 740808

www.utgmix.com

UTG Mixing Group is a global technology group that provides competitive mixing solutions with a customer-oriented approach, minimizing life cycle costs. “Partnership built to last - and perform” is our brand promise. We always serve the customer in the best possible way by bringing our global capabilities locally close to the customer.

Our main customer sectors are the biochemicals & pharmaceutics, chemicals & polymers, food & beverage, green energy, minerals & metals, pulp & paper, wastewater treatment and fertilizers.

The parent company of UTG Mixing Group is Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj, whose shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. The business is carried out in the subsidiaries of the group, Uutechnic Oy and Stelzer Rührtechnik International GmbH.


