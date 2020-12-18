 

ROBIT PLC GRANTS OWN SHARES FOR BOARD’S ANNUAL COMPENSATION AND FOR CEO AND CFO AS PART OF ANNUAL SALARY

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.12.2020, 09:30  |  47   |   |   

ROBIT PLC        STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE        18 DECEMBER 2020 AT 10.30 A.M.
                     
ROBIT PLC GRANTS OWN SHARES FOR BOARD’S ANNUAL COMPENSATION AND FOR CEO AND CFO AS PART OF ANNUAL SALARY

At its meeting on 18th December 2020, the Board of Directors of Robit Plc decided to grant in total 19 893 shares to its Board of Directors as the annual compensation for the year 2020. The grant is based on the authorization given to the Board by the Annual General Meeting on 22nd April 2020.

The Board decided to grant to the CEO in total 3 226 shares as part of the fixed yearly salary. The release is based on CEO contract. The total value of the granted shares is 12 000.72 euros. 

The Board decided to grant to the CFO in total 8 710 shares as part of the fixed yearly salary. The release is based on executive employment contract. The total value of the granted shares is 32 401.20 euros.

The stock price of the granted shares is 3.72 EUR, which is the closing price of Robit Plc’s share on 17th December 2020. The total amount of the granted shares is accordingly 31 829 shares and the total value is 118 403.88 EUR.

The share compensation is granted with the shares, which are already in the assets of Robit Plc, so the total amount of shares does not change. The total amount of shares in Robit Plc’s assets is after the release totally 120 964 equaling 0.6 percent of the total amount of the company’s shares.

The granted shares will be paid by 23 December 2020.

ROBIT PLC
Board of Directors

Further information:
Harri Sjöholm, Chairman
+358 400 622 092
harri.sjoholm@robitgroup.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
www.robitgroup.com

Robit is a strongly internationalized growth company servicing global customers and selling drilling consumables for applications in mining, construction and contracting, tunneling and well drilling. The company's offering is divided into two product and service ranges: Top Hammer and Down-the-Hole. Robit has 9 of its own sales and service points throughout the world as well as an active sales network in 100 countries. Robit’s manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea, Australia and the UK. Robit’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Further information is available at www.robitgroup.com.


Robit Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ROBIT PLC GRANTS OWN SHARES FOR BOARD’S ANNUAL COMPENSATION AND FOR CEO AND CFO AS PART OF ANNUAL SALARY ROBIT PLC        STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE        18 DECEMBER 2020 AT 10.30 A.M.                      ROBIT PLC GRANTS OWN SHARES FOR BOARD’S ANNUAL COMPENSATION AND FOR CEO AND CFO AS PART OF ANNUAL SALARY At its meeting on 18th December 2020, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Applauds Canadian Government's Introduction of a New Hydrogen ...
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Additional Information on Phase 2b/3 Ifenprodil COVID-19 Study ...
Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) Working to Re-Ignite REE production in the US
Mereo BioPharma and Ultragenyx Announce Collaboration and License Agreement for Setrusumab in ...
Mesoblast Update on COVID-19 ARDS Trial
ParcelPal Enters Into a US$5,000,000 Equity Line of Credit Facility to be Registered on Form F-1
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.12.20
ROBIT AND BIA HAVE SIGNED AN EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTOR AGREEMENT