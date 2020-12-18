ROBIT PLC GRANTS OWN SHARES FOR BOARD’S ANNUAL COMPENSATION AND FOR CEO AND CFO AS PART OF ANNUAL SALARY
ROBIT PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 18 DECEMBER 2020 AT 10.30 A.M.
ROBIT PLC GRANTS OWN SHARES FOR BOARD’S ANNUAL COMPENSATION AND FOR CEO AND CFO AS PART OF ANNUAL SALARY
At its meeting on 18th December 2020, the Board of Directors of Robit Plc decided to grant in total 19 893 shares to its Board of Directors as the annual compensation for the year 2020. The grant is based on the authorization given to the Board by the Annual General Meeting on 22nd April 2020.
The Board decided to grant to the CEO in total 3 226 shares as part of the fixed yearly salary. The release is based on CEO contract. The total value of the granted shares is 12 000.72 euros.
The Board decided to grant to the CFO in total 8 710 shares as part of the fixed yearly salary. The release is based on executive employment contract. The total value of the granted shares is 32 401.20 euros.
The stock price of the granted shares is 3.72 EUR, which is the closing price of Robit Plc’s share on 17th December 2020. The total amount of the granted shares is accordingly 31 829 shares and the total value is 118 403.88 EUR.
The share compensation is granted with the shares, which are already in the assets of Robit Plc, so the total amount of shares does not change. The total amount of shares in Robit Plc’s assets is after the release totally 120 964 equaling 0.6 percent of the total amount of the company’s shares.
The granted shares will be paid by 23 December 2020.
ROBIT PLC
Board of Directors
Robit is a strongly internationalized growth company servicing global customers and selling drilling consumables for applications in mining, construction and contracting, tunneling and well drilling. The company's offering is divided into two product and service ranges: Top Hammer and Down-the-Hole. Robit has 9 of its own sales and service points throughout the world as well as an active sales network in 100 countries. Robit’s manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea, Australia and the UK. Robit’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Further information is available at www.robitgroup.com.
