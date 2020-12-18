 

Share repurchase programme

Noerresundby, Denmark, 18 December 2020
Announcement no. 43/2020


The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 38 dated 25. November 2020, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" rules.

Under the programme RTX will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 50 million and no more than 500,000 shares in the period from 25 November 2020 to 30 September 2021.

The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period from 11 December 2020 to 17 December 2020:

  Number of
shares 		Average
purchase price 		Transaction
value in DKK
Accumulated, latest announcement  18.800  218,64  4.110.344
11 December 2020  1.600  218,15  349.040
14 December 2020  1.500  220,03  330.045
15 December 2020  1.500  220,62  330.930
16 December 2020  1.200  225,86  271.032
17 December 2020  1.200  226,00  271.200
Accumulated under the programme  25.800  219,48  5.662.591

With the transactions stated above, RTX A/S owns a total of 327,322 of treasury shares, corresponding to 3.79% of the share capital. The total number of shares in the company is 8,642,838 including treasury shares.

In accordance with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the appendix attached to this company announcement.

Enquiries and further information:
CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00
RTX’s homepage: www.rtx.dk



