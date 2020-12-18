IMMOFINANZ AG: IMMOFINANZ expands crisis-resilient STOP SHOP portfolio by eight locations to 98 properties

Acquisition of eight retail parks in Austria, Serbia, Czech Republic and Croatia

Position as leading retail park operator in Europe will be increased to roughly 140 locations with additional acquisitions and internal development projects

IMMOFINANZ is continuing the expansion of its successful STOP SHOP retail park brand, as announced, and has added eight locations to the portfolio shortly before the end of the year. Six fully rented retail parks in Serbia and the Czech Republic with roughly 43,000 sqm were purchased from Mitiska REIM, a Belgian investor specialised in these types of commercial properties. In addition, IMMOFINANZ closed the purchase of a fully rented retail park (approx. 5,500 sqm) in Voitsberg, Austria, during the fourth quarter of 2020. The portfolio in Croatia will be increased by one property in the city of Ludbreg. The expected annual rental income from these recently acquired properties totals approximately EUR 5.7 million, and the gross return ranges up to 8.9% for example in Serbia. With a 7.7% gross return the average yield of the acquired retail parks is above the portfolio average of STOP SHOP yielding 7.4% as of Q3 2020.

The STOP SHOP portfolio now covers 98 locations in nine countries with nearly 720,000 sqm of rentable space and a carrying amount of approximately EUR 1 billion. Further acquisitions and internal development projects are currently in preparation.

"Our STOP SHOPs are a cost-efficient, high-yielding and crisis resilient retail format. High standardisation allows us to offer our tenants attractive rents and operating costs. Another important factor is our concentration on low-cost convenience products, which are very popular with consumers in difficult economic times. This concept has also proven successful during the Covid-19 pandemic: We saw a very quick recovery in the number of visitors after the end of the first lockdown. Discounters, in particular, benefit from customers' increasing price consciousness", explained Dietmar Reindl, COO of IMMOFINANZ. "Our plans include an increase to 140 STOP SHOP locations over the medium-term, whereby we intend to focus on our markets in CEE, Southeast Europe and Austria and selective entry into other West European countries."