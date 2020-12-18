 

Aurora Mobile Partners with Haier Technology to Enhance Smart Life Products and Services

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with Qingdao Haier Technology Co. Ltd. (“Haier Technology”).

Through the partnership, Aurora Mobile will use its artificial intelligence (“AI”)-driven one-stop operational service platform and powerful data analysis capabilities to support Haier Technology's “U+ Smart Life Platform”, enabling Haier Technology to gain comprehensive insights into user needs, conduct real-time decision making, drive sustainable growth of its smart life products and services, and promote a mutually beneficial relationship between Haier Technology and its users. Both parties are confident that this cooperation will lead to more growth opportunities in intelligent operations and the smart life sector going forward.

Haier Technology’s “U+ Smart Life Platform” is the world's first fully-open, fully-compatible, and fully-interactive smart home platform. Haier Technology’s U+ strategy has always been user-centric and focused on providing users with a customized and smart home experience across various scenarios through continuous improvement of IoT+AI capabilities.

To help mobile developers improve operational efficiency, and drive business growth through improved monetization, Aurora Mobile has launched push notifications, one-key authentication, instant messaging, statistics and analytics, JG Alliance and other services, covering a wide range of sectors, including e-commerce, education, financial services, short-form video streaming, social network and gaming. As of September 2020, Aurora Mobile had provided software development kits to over 1.65 million APPs. In addition, Aurora Mobile launched a Video as a Service solution (“JG VaaS”) earlier this month, which enables mobile app developers to provide relevant user-friendly short video content in their apps. With an extensive pool of over 130 million high-quality short videos, JG VaaS enables developers to effectively arouse user interest, optimize user experience, increase users' average daily time spent and user stickiness, and reactivate dormant users.

