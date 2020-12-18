Aurora Mobile Partners with Haier Technology to Enhance Smart Life Products and Services

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with Qingdao Haier Technology Co. Ltd. (“Haier Technology”).



Through the partnership, Aurora Mobile will use its artificial intelligence (“AI”)-driven one-stop operational service platform and powerful data analysis capabilities to support Haier Technology's “U+ Smart Life Platform”, enabling Haier Technology to gain comprehensive insights into user needs, conduct real-time decision making, drive sustainable growth of its smart life products and services, and promote a mutually beneficial relationship between Haier Technology and its users. Both parties are confident that this cooperation will lead to more growth opportunities in intelligent operations and the smart life sector going forward.