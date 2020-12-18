 

Vie Aesthetics hailed the WORLD'S BEST AESTHETIC PRACTICE at the MyFaceMyBody Global Aesthetic Awards 2020

ESSEX, United Kingdom, Dec. 18,  2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Essex and London-based Vie Aesthetics has won the global award for Aesthetic Practice of the Year at the MyFaceMyBody Awards 2020, as announced via joint live stream from LA and Australia on Saturday 12 December, 2020.

The award is the highest accolade given by the prestigious event, often dubbed the Oscars of the aesthetics industry. It recognises the overall best practice from the four regional winners of USA, Australasia, UK, and Rest of the World.

MyFaceMyBody Awards celebrate "innovation" and "customer excellence" within a "fast-growing and exciting industry." Winners are chosen by a panel of expert judges, as well as from public votes.

This recognition marks a triumphant end to the year for Vie Aesthetics, who was recently announced as a multi-category finalist in a number of other upcoming major awards including the Aesthetic Awards, Essex Business Awards and Best Business Women Awards.

Stephen Handisides, CEO of MyFaceMyBody and The Medical Business Academy, said, "Winning a MyFaceMyBody Award has proven to be the award to win within the aesthetics sector and gives consumers the confidence and quality assurance they need when looking for reputable providers or brands. We are amazed at the support from all the industry associations and the time and expertise invested in the process by the judges."

Vicky Grammatikopoulou, CEO of Vie Aesthetics, said, "Myself and the team are overjoyed. We know it's been a tough year for everyone, but we have worked tirelessly to expand our business, introduce the latest treatments, and set the benchmark for safety standards within the industry. For both our clinic and team to be recognised as the world's best aesthetic clinic of the year – as well as for the UK –is just such an honour. We are truly humbled!"

//notes for editors//

Vie Aesthetics is a multi-award-winning, CQC-regulated company of medical cosmetic procedures, with clinics based in Essex, London Harley Street and Germany, and a clientele that includes celebrities, models and even royals. The clinic is proud to take a unique holistic approach to beauty, health and wellness, offering treatments for all under one roof.

For more information and media requests please call Vicky Grammatikopoulou on 01268 204577 or email Vicky@Vie-Aesthetics.com
 www.vie-aesthetics.com

Vie Aesthetics
78 London Hill
Rayleigh
Essex SS6 7HP

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1388634/Winner_Awards_Digital_Badge_2020.jpg

 

 



