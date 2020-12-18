 

EIB announces funding programme of EUR 60 billion for 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.12.2020, 10:09  |  42   |   |   

For immediate release

18 December 2020

EIB announces funding programme of EUR 60 billion for 2021

The EIB estimates its new issuance for next year at EUR 60 billion. The EIB Board of Directors in its December meeting approved a borrowing authorization of up to EUR 70 billion, allowing for upside flexibility.

In 2020 ytd. the EIB has raised EUR 69.9 billion (including 2021 pre-funding), in line with the increase in the funding authorization approved by the Board in September.

Bond redemptions for 2021 are estimated at EUR 64 billion. Redemptions in 2020 amounted to EUR 69 billion.

Contacts:
Investor Relations: investor.relations@eib.org, +352 4379 53000

Background information on EIB
The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union owned by its Member States. It makes long-term finance available for sound investment in order to contribute towards EU policy goals. The Bank’s strong credit standing is underpinned by exceptional asset quality, a strong capital base and liquidity, firm shareholder support, conservative risk management and a sound funding strategy.

www.eib.org/investor_relations


BEI 2,00 % bis 06/26 jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EIB announces funding programme of EUR 60 billion for 2021 For immediate release 18 December 2020 EIB announces funding programme of EUR 60 billion for 2021 The EIB estimates its new issuance for next year at EUR 60 billion. The EIB Board of Directors in its December meeting approved a borrowing …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Applauds Canadian Government's Introduction of a New Hydrogen ...
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Additional Information on Phase 2b/3 Ifenprodil COVID-19 Study ...
Mesoblast Update on COVID-19 ARDS Trial
Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) Working to Re-Ignite REE production in the US
Mereo BioPharma and Ultragenyx Announce Collaboration and License Agreement for Setrusumab in ...
ParcelPal Enters Into a US$5,000,000 Equity Line of Credit Facility to be Registered on Form F-1
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.12.20
EIB submits SEC Form 18-K/A Amendment No. 10