Subsea 7 S.A. mandatory notification of share trades

Siem Industries which is represented on the board of Subsea 7 S.A. by Kristian Siem announces that it has on 17 December 2020 terminated two OTC Call Option structures with underlying shares being Subsea 7 S.A. shares. The terminated structures are for an aggregate of 2,629,000 shares, with details as follows:

Luxembourg – 18 December 2020 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) announces mandatory notification of the following share transaction by a primary insider:

Expiry Underlying shares Strike price

NOK 2021 May 21 349,000 94 2021 May 23 2,280,000 103

Following this transaction, the total number of put and call options available to Siem Industries S.A. is 8,172,200 and the aggregate number of shares held by Siem Industries S.A. remains unchanged at 73,522,977.



AFTER THIS NOTIFICATION Number of Shares owned by Primary Insider Owned Shares: 73,522,977

Performance Shares: n/a

Restricted Shares: n/a Number of options available to Primary Insider ·Options: 8,172,200

***********************************************************************

Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry, creating sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea 7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

***********************************************************************

Contact for investment community enquiries:

Katherine Tonks

Investor Relations Director

Tel +44 20 8210 5568

katherine.tonks@subsea7.com

www.subsea7.com

Attachment