Subsea 7 S.A. mandatory notification of share trades
Luxembourg – 18 December 2020 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) announces mandatory notification of the following share transaction by a primary insider:
Siem Industries which is represented on the board of Subsea 7 S.A. by Kristian Siem announces that it has on 17 December 2020 terminated two OTC Call Option structures with underlying shares being Subsea 7 S.A. shares. The terminated structures are for an aggregate of 2,629,000 shares, with details as follows:
|Expiry
|Underlying shares
|
Strike price
NOK
|2021 May 21
|349,000
|94
|2021 May 23
|2,280,000
|103
Following this transaction, the total number of put and call options available to Siem Industries S.A. is 8,172,200 and the aggregate number of shares held by Siem Industries S.A. remains unchanged
at 73,522,977.
|AFTER THIS NOTIFICATION
|Number of Shares owned by Primary Insider
|
|Number of options available to Primary Insider
|·Options: 8,172,200
