TLC Provides Corporate Update at Investor Conference

Patient enrollment of EXCELLENCE pivotal trial reaches 98%

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and TAIPEI, Taiwan, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TLC (Nasdaq: TLC, TWO: 4152), a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company developing novel nanomedicines to target areas of unmet medical need, held a virtual investor conference earlier today under the invitation of KGI Securities, and provided an update on the company’s pipeline as well as corporate strategy for the year ahead. George Yeh, President of TLC, commenced the conference and welcomed the company’s new Chief Business Officer, Mr. Tom Bliss. With experiences attained in licensing and business development functions from Amgen, Baxter and Johnson & Johnson, Mr. Bliss introduced himself in Mandarin Chinese. Mr. Yeh then proceeded to provide a company and pipeline update, details of which are as follows: